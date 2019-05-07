CAPA 2019 Summer Movie Series schedule!

× Expand CAPA CAPA Movie Series, Fritz the Nite Owl, Ohio Theatre

The crown jewel of America’s classic film viewing, the CAPA Summer Movies Series, is back.

Running June 14 to Aug. 11, CAPA will feature a special lineup of 26 films at the Ohio Theatre.

Expect nine series premieres including Lady Sings the Blues (1972) and Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), a silent film paired with live musical accompaniment in Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1925), two runs of Saturday Cartoon Capers, a sci-fi double feature comprising of Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) and This Island Earth (1955), a film noir double feature of Murder, My Sweet (1944) and The Narrow Margin (1952), and more.

Additionally, don’t miss your chance to meet Columbus’ very own TV and radio personality, Fritz the Nite Owl, on Fright Friday Nite with Fritz! on July 12.

To mark its 50th anniversary, CAPA will reduce the admission price for all showings in its opening weekend (June 14-16) to 50 cents. This is your opportunity to enjoy the chart-topping love story Casablanca (1942) in 35mm film for less than a dollar!

Extras Perks

Holders of the Columbus Metropolitan Library card will receive up to four free admissions for the Cartoon Capers program on Saturday July 27.

Make sure to catch animated shorts by student filmmakers from the Columbus College of Arts & Design prior to Sunday screenings.

Thirty minutes of organ play by Ohioan Clark Wilson will precede each screening. Organist David Fleisher will provide accompaniment at select screenings.

Free audio description for visually impaired persons will be offered in some films.

CAPA will offer free comprehensive tours of the Ohio Theatre on June 15, June 29, July 6, July 20, and Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. A light show and organ play by Clark Wilson will complement each tour.

Tickets

Strips of ten tickets can be purchased for $30 now through July 28 at the CAPA Ticket Center or www1.ticketmaster.com/capa-summer-movie-series-2019.

Tickets to individual showings are $5 and can be purchased one hour prior to show time at the Ohio Theatre. Senior citizens pay $4.

All Casablanca showings will be 50 cents.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Complete Schedule – Movies are subject to change without notice

Casablanca (1942)

Friday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 16, 2 pm & 7:30 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985)

Wednesday & Thursday, June 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936)

Wednesday & Thursday, June 19 & 20, 7:30 p.m.

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.

Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train (1951)

Saturday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Series Premiere! True Grit (1969)

Wednesday & Thursday, June 26 & 27, 7:30 p.m.

Sci-Fi Double Feature – both are Series Premiere!

Friday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.

The Music Man (1962)

Saturday, June 29, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Series Premiere! Lady Sings the Blues (1972)

Friday, July 5, 7:30 p.m.

Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Saturday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 7, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sabrina (1954)

Wednesday & Thursday, July 10 & 11, 7:30 p.m.

Fright Nite Friday with Fritz!

Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m.

West Side Story (1961)

Saturday, July 13, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Bringing Up Baby (1938)

Wednesday, July 17, 7:30 p.m.

Series Premiere and Silent Film! Ben-Hur: A Tale of Christ (1925)

Thursday, & Friday, July 18 & 19, 7:30 p.m.

Hitchcock’s Vertigo (1958)

Saturday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Pillow Talk (1959)

Wednesday & Thursday, July 24 & 25, 7:30 p.m.

Film Noir Double Feature – both are Series Premiere!

Friday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.

Woman of the Year (1942)

Saturday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Jezebel (1938)

Wednesday & Thursday, July 31 & Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Series Premiere! Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1988)

Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934)

Saturday, Aug. 3 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 7 & 8, 7:30 p.m.

Series Premiere! Enter the Dragon (1973)

Friday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma! (1955)