John Mayer will be hitting the Schottenstein Center in August

After hitting New Zealand, Australia and Asia on his 2019 World Tour, John Mayer added North American show dates to the rundown. The Grammy-Award-winner’s tour is solo, with no opening act. He brings his adoring fans through the years with two sets of music from throughout his career including his popular hits like “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Your Body is a Wonderland” and more. The concert experience is fondly called an “Evening with John Mayer.”
Mayer’s North American shows have a special bonus. Each one auctioned off two pairs of front row tickets including a pre-show meet and greet with Mayer. All proceeds from these auctioned off tickets went to the Back to You Fund, which supports numerous charities for veterans, at-risk youth and the homeless.
One might say seven is Mayer’s magic number, as he has seven Grammy Awards and earned seven #1s on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. He also had 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, more than any other solo artist. His most recent song “New Light” is Gold-certified, and he is currently working on his eighth solo album following his 2017 critically acclaimed album The Search for Everything. Before the launch of his solo tour, Mayer toured for three consecutive years with Dead & Company. His Instagram followers tune in on Sundays for his Instagram Live show “Current Mood” to be uplifted by the artist’s talents.
REMAINING JOHN MAYER 2019 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
SAT 3-Aug Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
MON 5-Aug St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
TUE 6-Aug Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
THU 8-Aug Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
FRI 9-Aug Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
SUN 11-Aug Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
MON 12-Aug Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
WED 14-Aug Chicago, IL United Center
SAT 31-Aug Snowmass Village, CO Snowmass Mountain
MON 2-Sep Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
TUE 3-Sep St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
THU 5-Sep Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
SAT 7-Sep San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
SUN 8-Sep Houston, TX Toyota Center
TUE 10-Sep Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
WED 11-Sep San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
FRI 13-Sep Inglewood, CA The Forum
SAT 14-Sep Inglewood, CA The Forum
Check JohnMayer.com for complete tour information.
Mollie Shaw is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.