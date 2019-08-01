John Mayer will be hitting the Schottenstein Center in August

Fans will enjoy John Mayer’s smooth vocals and impressive guitar riffs right here in Columbus on August 3.

by

After hitting New Zealand, Australia and Asia on his 2019 World Tour, John Mayer added North American show dates to the rundown. The Grammy-Award-winner’s tour is solo, with no opening act. He brings his adoring fans through the years with two sets of music from throughout his career including his popular hits like “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Your Body is a Wonderland” and more. The concert experience is fondly called an “Evening with John Mayer.”

Mayer’s North American shows have a special bonus. Each one auctioned off two pairs of front row tickets including a pre-show meet and greet with Mayer. All proceeds from these auctioned off tickets went to the Back to You Fund, which supports numerous charities for veterans, at-risk youth and the homeless.

One might say seven is Mayer’s magic number, as he has seven Grammy Awards and earned seven #1s on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. He also had 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, more than any other solo artist. His most recent song “New Light” is Gold-certified, and he is currently working on his eighth solo album following his 2017 critically acclaimed album The Search for Everything. Before the launch of his solo tour, Mayer toured for three consecutive years with Dead & Company. His Instagram followers tune in on Sundays for his Instagram Live show “Current Mood” to be uplifted by the artist’s talents.

REMAINING JOHN MAYER 2019 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

SAT    3-Aug             Columbus, OH                    Schottenstein Center

MON   5-Aug              St. Paul, MN                           Xcel Energy Center

TUE     6-Aug              Milwaukee, WI                       Fiserv Forum

THU    8-Aug              Nashville, TN                         Bridgestone Arena

FRI      9-Aug              Charlotte, NC                         Spectrum Center

SUN    11-Aug             Atlanta, GA                             State Farm Arena

MON   12-Aug            Indianapolis, IN                     Bankers Life Fieldhouse

WED   14-Aug            Chicago, IL                             United Center

SAT     31-Aug            Snowmass Village, CO           Snowmass Mountain

MON   2-Sep              Kansas City, MO                     Sprint Center

TUE     3-Sep              St. Louis, MO                          Enterprise Center

THU    5-Sep              Dallas, TX                               American Airlines Center

SAT     7-Sep              San Antonio, TX                     AT&T Center

SUN    8-Sep              Houston, TX                           Toyota Center

TUE     10-Sep             Phoenix, AZ                            Talking Stick Resort Arena

WED   11-Sep             San Diego, CA                        Viejas Arena

FRI      13-Sep             Inglewood, CA                        The Forum

SAT     14-Sep            Inglewood, CA                        The Forum

Check JohnMayer.com for complete tour information.

Mollie Shaw is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.