John Mayer will be hitting the Schottenstein Center in August

After hitting New Zealand, Australia and Asia on his 2019 World Tour, John Mayer added North American show dates to the rundown. The Grammy-Award-winner’s tour is solo, with no opening act. He brings his adoring fans through the years with two sets of music from throughout his career including his popular hits like “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Your Body is a Wonderland” and more. The concert experience is fondly called an “Evening with John Mayer.”

Mayer’s North American shows have a special bonus. Each one auctioned off two pairs of front row tickets including a pre-show meet and greet with Mayer. All proceeds from these auctioned off tickets went to the Back to You Fund, which supports numerous charities for veterans, at-risk youth and the homeless.

One might say seven is Mayer’s magic number, as he has seven Grammy Awards and earned seven #1s on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. He also had 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, more than any other solo artist. His most recent song “New Light” is Gold-certified, and he is currently working on his eighth solo album following his 2017 critically acclaimed album The Search for Everything. Before the launch of his solo tour, Mayer toured for three consecutive years with Dead & Company. His Instagram followers tune in on Sundays for his Instagram Live show “Current Mood” to be uplifted by the artist’s talents.

REMAINING JOHN MAYER 2019 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

SAT 3-Aug Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

MON 5-Aug St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

TUE 6-Aug Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

THU 8-Aug Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

FRI 9-Aug Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

SUN 11-Aug Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

MON 12-Aug Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

WED 14-Aug Chicago, IL United Center

SAT 31-Aug Snowmass Village, CO Snowmass Mountain

MON 2-Sep Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

TUE 3-Sep St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

THU 5-Sep Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

SAT 7-Sep San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

SUN 8-Sep Houston, TX Toyota Center

TUE 10-Sep Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

WED 11-Sep San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

FRI 13-Sep Inglewood, CA The Forum

SAT 14-Sep Inglewood, CA The Forum

Check JohnMayer.com for complete tour information.

Mollie Shaw is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.