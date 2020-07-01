The Best of the ‘Bus 2020 RESULTS

Technology Tip | Want to find a certain category, winner or keyword faster? Press "Contol plus F" or "Command plus F" on your keyboard and start searching!

Now more than ever, it’s important that we acknowledge the best of the best here in Columbus: Those who are feeding the hungry, showing community passion in their art and city pride in their athletics.

Best of the Bus is CityScene Magazine’s Annual Reader survey. You nominated. You voted. Now, here are the results!

Thank you to all the participants and winners. You truly make Columbus better, which is why you’re the best. We hope this isn’t your final curtain call, but for now, take a bow.

People & Philanthropy

Best Face of Columbus

Photo courtesy of the Ohio Public Health Department

This year, the Face of Columbus is masked. Dr. Amy Acton made quite the impact on the community with her work through the quarantine order. As the director of the Ohio Department of Health, she has bravely led Ohio through the COVID-19 pandemic. Through tough decisions, resistance and chaos, she has made us proud to be #ColumbusStrong.

Best Volunteer Experience

Amidst the pandemic, Mid-Ohio Foodbank was working tirelessly to provide meals during a time when it was essential for a lot of families. During the first few months of the COVID-19 outbreak, the increase in demand heightened. By March, the Foodbank had donated 6 million pounds of food.

Previously, the Foodbank was set up so people could come in and shop for what they liked, so operations had to change quickly. Volunteers quickly transitioned to a no-touch, drive-thru model. It’s just one of the ways the Foodbank is working to stay open and stay healthy.

Best Charitable Gala

Photo courtesy of The Columbus Museum of Art/Wonderball

Wonderball, Columbus Museum of Art

Health & Fitness

Best Gym

Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club

Best Nature Trail

Old Man’s Cave at Hocking Hills State Park

COVID-19 update: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) plans to reopen most of the currently closed areas of Hocking Hills State Park, including the campground, cabins, and Old Man’s Cave July 4. Currently, Rock House, Cantwell Cliffs and several areas of the Hocking Hills State Forest are open. Check website for more info.

Best Fitness Event

The Arnold Sports Festival was one of the first major events to be affected by COVID-19. As one of the most anticipated events in the city, this was devastating. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed with Gov. DeWine’s decision, taking visitors’ and participants’ health seriously by altering the event. Athletes still competed, though the exhibition was closed to the public. Schwarzenegger promised the show is merely postponed, and will take place later in 2020.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hafthor Bjornsson Facebook

Hafthor Bjornsson of Iceland – also known outside of athletic circles as Game of Thrones’ Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane – won the Arnold Strongman Classic title for the third year in a row.

CS: How did it feel winning again this year?

HB: It felt absolutely amazing. I’m the second athlete in the history of the Arnold to win three years back to back, so it was a wonderful experience and accomplishment for me.

CS: What was the competition like due to the lack of spectators?

HB: It was quite different without the usual crowd. However, the organizers of the event did a great job setting up the seating area, and with all the athletes still competing, we still had a great crowd cheering us on!

Visual & Performing Arts

Best New Exhibit

Photo courtesy of COSI

The choice for the Best New Exhibit was child’s play. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited awed all of Columbus when it arrived at COSI.

Best Urban Art Gallery

Columbus Museum of Art

Best Suburban Art Gallery

The Dublin Arts Council never wavers in its mission to better the community with creativity and compassion. During quarantine, the organization urged art-goers to take the Art in Public Places cell phone tour and even made some of its exhibits, such as Rod Bouc: Earth and Sky, virtual.

Best Public Art Display

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Wilson Director of Marketing & Communications

The 2020 Best Public Art Display was a natural fit. The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is one of Columbus’s most breathtaking spots, with art that can only be created by expert green thumbs and Mother Nature herself.

Best Theater Troupe

Shadowbox Live went… well, live. The theater troupe remained vigilant in giving fans archived performances online, posting daily on social media. Metaperformer David Whitehouse went live online to share Shadowbox’s signature drink, The Freak. Metaperformer Ashley Davis took a video of her new quarantine hobby: bees. The entertainment and constant encouragement of the arts helped this troupe take first place.

× If you need to get more of your Shadowbox fix on waiting for us to open our doors, kick back with a pitcher of our... Posted by ShadowboxLive on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Best Dance Troupe

BalletMet

Best Local Musician

Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons

Best Venue

Ohio Theatre

In June 2020, the Ohio Theatre was one of the businesses damaged by vandals during protests Downtown. CAPA and the Greater Columbus Arts Council launched the #ArtUnitesCbus initiative, employing local visual artists to paint murals on the plywood installed over the theater’s broken windows.

“Our city and our nation must address the serious issues of inequality and injustice that continue to plague our society. While these murals don’t solve those issues, this is an opportunity to spark hope and light in our community while we work toward much needed change,” says CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. “The arts bring the community together and this is our way of doing that while the Ohio Theatre is closed and under repair.”

Festivals & Series

Best 2019-20 Arts Performance

Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Les Miserables, Broadway in Columbus

Best 2019-20 Concert

Photo courtesy Alex Malka

This show will go on (and on) as the season’s favorite performance. Celine Dion’s appearance at the Schottenstein Center was the most talked-about event for months and months.

Best Summer Concert Series

It was a close race this year. The Jazz and Rib Fest won out, with the Columbus Food Truck Festival coming in a close second.

Best Suburban Festival

Arts in the Alley, Grove City

Best Columbus Festival

Columbus Arts Festival

The virtual Columbus Arts Fest In Place was a success! Thanks to everyone at the Greater Columbus Arts Council for putting on a great event.

× Expand Courtesy of Columbus Arts Festival

Best Sporting Event Experience

The Ohio State University Football

OSU Athletes Drafted in 2020

Damon Arnette — Las Vegas Raiders

Rashod Berry — New England Patriots

Branden Bowen — Carolina Panthers

Photo courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. Chase Young

Jashon Cornell — Detroit Lions

J.K. Dobbins — Baltimore Ravens

Jordan Fuller — Los Angeles Rams

DaVon Hamilton — Jacksonville Jaguars

Malik Harrison — Baltimore Ravens

K.J. Hill — Los Angeles Chargers

Jonah Jackson — Detroit Lions

Austin Mack — New York Giants

Liam McCullough — Las Vegas Raiders

Jeff Okudah — Detroit LionsBinjimen Victor — New York Giants

Chase Young — Washington Redskins

Best Drink-Themed Festival

Heart of Grove City Wine & Arts Festival

Best Food-Themed Festival

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Experience & Style

Best Farmers’ Market

The Grove City Farmers Market impressed the rest with peaches, homemade jellies and sweet corn on the cob. It’s not a surprise that the market has been around for over 25 years.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grove City Farmers Market

An honorable mention has to be the Worthington Farmers Market, for its transition into a contact-free drive-thru experience. The market encouraged shoppers to preorder from vendors online and then pick up their goods the day of!

Best Local Tour

Columbus Food Adventures

Best Spot to Spend New Year’s Eve

Home

We’ve never had so many people vote to stay home in this category! Wonder why.

Best Weekend Getaway

Hocking Hills

For an update on trail openings, visit this link!

Best Boutique

The Farm Table on 62

Best Fashion Event

Designer: Ariel Rapier

CCAD Fashion Show

Eat & Drink

Best New Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Katzinger’s Deli

Two votes separated first and second place for Best New Restaurant. The new Katzinger’s Delicatessen location in Dublin won by a pickle’s length, with Bridge Park’s Urban Meyer’s Pint House close behind.

Best Hometown Product

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Photo courtesy of Jeni’s Ice Creamery

A new lineup of specially-curated "Social Distancing" Collections were created when quarantine had Columbus residents a little sour.

Best Coffee Shop

Fox in the Snow Café’s new New Albany location may have contributed to its No. 1 spot this year.

Best Local Pizzeria

Grove City represents this category, with Tammy’s Pizza and Zamarelli’s Pizza Palace too

Tammy’s

close to call. Taste both on the Grove City Pizza Trek, a guide through the cheesiest, sauciest, meatiest pies in the area.

Best Steakhouse

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Last year, Jeff Ruby’s tied... this year, there’s no one on their flanks.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mark A. Steele

Best Bakery

Capital City Cakes

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Best Brunch

Lindey’s

Best Happy Hour

Grove City Brewing Co.

Owner Jodi Borrough’s favorite go-to Happy Hour drinks are the Happy Hour Mojito or a margarita!

Best Catering

Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Best Outdoor Dining

Lindey’s

Best Food Truck Menu

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck

Best Healthful Dining

Brassica

Remember when Brassica won its spot among the best in our 2019 Food Fight?

Best Brewery

Grove City Brewing Co.

Best Winery

Plum Run Winery

Best Retail Wine Selection

North Market

Best Retail Beer Selection

Giant Eagle

Reader’s Choice

Cuisine

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.