The first-ever, three-way tie | Best of the 'Bus Best Steakhouse

The votes are in, and for the first time, there is a three-way tie for the CityScene Magazine Best of the ‘Bus category, Best Steakhouse. Raise a glass (preferably a martini or a neat whiskey) for Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, The Top Steak House and Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

It’s easy to feel like royalty while walking up the steps to Jeff Ruby’s Columbus. Situated on Nationwide Boulevard in an old brick factory, guests are greeted by ornate light poles and a beautiful glass-paned door. But the exterior seems simple compared to the inside.

Velvet-padded walls, dozens of crystal and glass chandeliers, and art deco-inspired artwork set the mood. Even a Buckeye-inspired room features vintage The Ohio State University memorabilia and a sousaphone chandelier.

The entire venue creates a blast-from-the-past (think 1920s wealth) dining experience.

“Our goal here is to make people feel like family,” says Rick Lehmenkuler, general manager at Jeff Ruby’s Columbus. “That feeling of, ‘I’m at home, I’m in this beautiful space, everything is timely and delicious,’ the combination of all those is not easy to do but something we really pride ourselves on.’”

It’s not all about the famously seasoned steak with a broiled crust. The dazzling sushi bar – which features custom-made jellyfish light fixtures – serves up platters including the godfather roll, a tempura lobster with avocado, filet and additional ingredients.

To really solidify the sense of royalty, guests can purchase cigars – a perfect treat after a filling meal that can feature barrel-cut filet mignon, baked macaroni & cheese, or Japanese A5 wagyu tenderloin.

“We want to make you miss us, we want you to walk out the door and say, ‘I can’t wait to come back,’” Lehmenkuler says. “There’s not really another industry where you get the opportunity to celebrate with people, to show people something new every single day or to build relationships; and that’s what keeps a lot of us here and people returning.’”

The Top Steak House

If walls could talk, this steakhouse wouldn’t shut up.

The longest running steakhouse in Columbus, The Top opened its doors in 1955 and hasn’t closed since. It’s only seen three owners, and most of the mid-century décor is original – even some tables and delicate light fixtures.

Today, Regina Adkins, her husband Denver, who is also the head chef, and other family members run the restaurant. Famous for its juicy steaks (which have been made in the same broiler since 1955) and stiff martini’s, the steakhouse also boasts nightly live music. The real gem? Sonia Modes, the pianist who has been playing at The Top practically every night since 1965. She now tickles the ivories on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“She is the treasure,” Adkins says. “She plays classics but won’t sing. And she’s a matchmaker, so if you’re single, she’s helped create more than 40 weddings.”

The Top carries a slew of stories. Adkins recounts a recent moment when a family came to celebrate an OSU graduation and the graduates’ father teared up – he ate at The Top with his parents more than 30 years ago after his OSU graduation. Going back even further though, Adkins laughs while explaining the secret back door that opened into a once private bar and had the reputation of being used as an entrance for mistresses.

The Top is so much more than a fantastic, made-from-scratch meal that can feature baby back ribs, steak au poivre, and jumbo king crab legs.

“Keeping these gems alive is important,” Adkins says. “We’re family-run, so we try to make everyone feel like they’re part of the family. … We have a lot of regulars and we’ve seen a lot of celebrations; we just want our guests to relax and have a good time.”

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

In 1988, Joe Saccone and his business partner Rick Hauck may have been busy, but they were thriving. The duo had just opened Hyde Park in Cleveland and 11 months later opened the Columbus location, nestled in Upper Arlington.

“As we were getting ready to open (in Cleveland), the Columbus site that we were looking at in ’87 became available,” says Saccone. “We just did it. Right off the bat, two restaurants. It was crazy, crazy times.”

The craftsmen-inspired, cozy atmosphere of the Old Henderson Road location features five fireplaces, live jazz, original artwork and an open kitchen that fills the intimate space with delicious smells.

“What we strive to do is create memories,” says Saccone. “The credit goes to all our associates that work for us, and some still do after 30 years. … It’s more than just steak on a plate.”

The steaks range from aged to bone-in, and some are even named after famous sports figures – Woody Hayes, Urban Meyer and more. And you can bet the food is scrumptious; since the location opened, local political figure John C. Mahaney Jr. has visited it almost weekly and now the front dining room is named after his patronage.

Upper Arlington and Cleveland aren’t the only Hyde Park locations. The company also has restaurants in Dublin, downtown Columbus and 11 more spots as far as Florida.

“We’re not building from the ground up and making everything cookie-cutter,” says Craig Dye, the local regional manager for Hyde Park. “And now downtown is getting ready for a facelift… just like we did (at Old Henderson) a few years ago. You can’t just keep putting restaurants in, you have to look back and reinvest.”

But take Dye’s word, the Old Henderson location is probably the most intimate dining location in Columbus.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.