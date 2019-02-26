FOOD FIGHT - 11 delicious Columbus food bowls!

Pho-tastic

Playing off the misnomer of how some pronounce the Columbus area code, fast-casual restaurant 6-1-PHO offers the Vietnamese classic, pho. Customers can create a pho bowl from scratch, choosing a meat or veggie option with rice noodles, all in a slow-cooked broth – sometimes simmered for up to 24 hours – and topped with veggies, herbs and freshly squeezed lime.

“Columbus is an up and coming restaurant city, and we felt we didn’t have a representation of Vietnamese food,” says owner Lisa Bui. “We kind of wanted to modernize the approach and get people to try pho for the first time.”

Loving Local

ACRE, in North Market, has a bowl for every season. Every four to six weeks a special, new menu item comes out that’s made with fresh and local flavors. This particular Shanghai Bowl is generously filled with warm rice, broccoli, mushrooms and carrots, topped with ginger sesame in addition to Chinese rice wine, garlic, ginger and scallions. Pop in and ask for their latest seasonal bowl to satisfy any hungry belly.

“It’s our way to focus on some local produce even during the winter. Local just tastes better – it’s fresher and always good, high-quality food,” says Chef Paul Millman

Heavyweight Champ

While Balboa continues to undergo renovations, one bowl to set your eyes on for their reopening is the Balboa Bowl, inspired by an old family recipe.

The Balboa bowl brings a Mexican twist to the U.S. Filled with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and house braised meats and chicken – the bowl is packed with flavor.

“I really like using all the different spices with the chicken,” Chef Eddie Loyola says. “Whether that’s the chipotle or some of the other dry peppers we use, it’s exciting and different.”

Eastern Flavor

Brassica is a casual, quick style restaurant inspired by the Eastern Mediterranean. Guests are encouraged to build their own bowls, taking advantage of ingredients sourced from world-class growers and producers. Fill your bowl with crunchy greens, lentils, rice, crispy pita chips, fried onions, creamy hummus and smoky baba. Pick one of the four different entrées, including harissa braised brisket, slow roasted chicken shawarma, Aleppo glazed lamb bacon on a hot falafel.

Take a Brekkie and Relax

Newly opened in Fall 2018, Brekkie Shack, located in Grandview Yard has a fresh take on breakfast, lunch and brunch. Their most sought-after bowl, The Plant-Based Hash, is vegetarian and can be modified to vegan with a swap of avocado for eggs. The fresh veggies are chopped and twice roasted with olive oil and sea salt including butternut squash, sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, and radishes; topped with two Ohio sunny up eggs.

"Our focus is wholesome, energizing dishes," says Co-Owner Lisa Rusch. "We strive for that moment where taste and quality matches the healthiness."

Pork Pleaser

The Korean BBQ Pork Bowl offered by CoreLife Eatery is packed with flavor. This bowl features purple rice, carrots, cucumbers, new spicy broccoli, house made kimchi and spicy Sriracha sprouts. It’s topped with our slow roasted Korean BBQ pork and a fried egg – right off the griddle!

South of the Border

A blend of grain, supergreens, legumes and crispy wontons come together in this Mexican-inspired Oaxaca Bowl at the Freshii in New Albany, Bexley and Dublin. The spicy yogurt sauce adds a kick for those seeking a little heat.

“A portion of the Oaxaca Bowl goes to the WE Foundation, which feeds children in impoverished countries,” says Owner Becca Kist.

“Nacho” Average Bowl

Hai Poké is island inspired street food with an ever-expanding menu of different options and flavors. The Porké Bowl lacks nothing, as it includes crispy nachos, ahi tuna, braised Filipino pork and a rainbow of toppings.

“We love us some rice so it only makes sense that we have lots of fully loaded rice bowls,” says Owner Mico Cordero. “Traditionally we serve poke, which is a Hawaiian sushi bowl, and while that will always be our staple and the backbone of our menu these new items that we’ve added incorporate a lot more flavors from around the world and allow us to really embrace our island-inspired identity.”

Ramen Revolution

This isn’t your instant ramen, Meshikou’s made-from-scratch ramen is packed with flavor, spice and everything nice. Enjoy dishes like their shoyu chintan ramen, featuring kikurage mushrooms, braised pork and more. Or turn up the heat with their spicy mala

ramen, a chicken broth infused with house sichuan tare and topped with julienne dry red pepper.

Owner Mike Shek says the flavor combinations in the spicy mala ramen are currently popular in and beyond Columbus. Meshikou’s mala dish is sure to bring customers back for more.

Mobile Bowl

Food trucks are rather popular in Columbus, but it’s safe to say that Mixing Bowl Asian Grill stands out amongst its fellow rolling kitchens.

Customers can enjoy a variety of options including a lavender rice bowl, which hungry bellies can fill with protein options, tofu, slaw or salsa, peanuts, veggies, egg and more. And don’t forget the sauces – like their delicious yum-yum sauce as seen in the photo.

Surf’s Up

The Duke is one of downtown Columbus’ Poké Bros hardiest signature bowls, named after famous Hawaiian surfer The Duke. It’s loaded with salmon, tuna, shrimp and topped-off with seaweed, spicy jalapeno, sweet onion, fresh edamame and cucumber.

“Like sushi? You're going to love our fresh, Hawaiian-style poké bowls! Our ingredients are prepared fresh daily, and you won't find more build-your-own-bowl ingredient options in Columbus.” - Poké Bros Rep

Zin Braised Zen

Regarded as a true labor of love, the Zin Braised Short Ribs is a favorite amongst patrons of Third & Hollywood. Nearly a pound of Niman Ranch beef short ribs is taken through a 24 hour braise until becoming fall-off-the-bone tender. Then, liquid is reserved and reduced to a thick and flavorful juice that’s ladled on top. Creamy mashed potatoes and lightly-glazed carrots (often local) of heirloom varieties compliment these savory short ribs.