Festivals & Events | Columbus Clippers, Six One Pour and Columbus Taco Fest

May 12-15

Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.milb.com

The Columbus Clippers are back in town for a series against St. Paul. The two teams step up to the plate both near the top of the minor league rankings. If you’re able to make it out to the 12:05 p.m. game today, enjoy Thirsty Thursdays specials on a number of drinks.

May 13

Franklinton Friday

6-10 p.m.

Franklinton

www.franklintonartsdistrict.com

This monthly event celebrates the Franklinton neighborhood through art, performance and community. Entertainment ranges from theater to science exhibits with food on site as well.

May 14

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Historic Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

The season of farmers markets continues with the opening of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market this Saturday. Get a preview of the market here.

May 14

Six One Pour: the Ohio Craft Beer Fest

8-11 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusbeerweek.com

The signature event of Columbus Craft Beer Week, this festival features 55 Ohio craft breweries pouring samples of nearly 200 standout brews. Wander through the museum exhibits and enjoy live music while sipping on some of the best beers Ohio has to offer.

May 14-15

Columbus Taco Fest

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbustacofest.com

This festival, now in its fourth year, offers the best in tacos, tequila and Mexican beer. Enjoy food and drinks in addition to live entertainment alongside some of the best views of Columbus.

May 14-15

NARI Spring Tour of Remodeled Homes

www.trustnari.org

A driving tour of 4 recently remodeled homes and one brand new showroom. Meet some of the most respected remodelers in Central Ohio while visiting their projects. Tickets are $10 for the full tour or $3 for a single site.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.