Grove City Farmers Market contributes fresh produce, local goods

Courtesy of Kat/Bro Ltd.

For many Grove City residents, waking up early to head to the farmers’ market every Saturday during the summer isn’t just a habit; it’s tradition. Shawn Conrad, executive director of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, says visiting the market each Saturday morning is like visiting family.

“It is such a warm and wonderful little community down here on Saturday mornings,” she says. “As much as I whine about being down here at 6:30 a.m. every Saturday morning all summer, I love it so much, and to me that is what is fun about it.”

The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market, which is entering its 33rd year, takes place over 18 consecutive weeks beginning May 14. Like last year, Conrad says, the market will be held at Park Street and Broadway, nestled right in the heart of Grove City’s historic district.

“It’s very quaint,” she says. “Pretty, tree-lined streets and flower baskets and, you know, lots of wonderful local businesses, restaurants or shops, and things like that.”

Even the vendors at Grove City’s farmers’ market are part of that family atmosphere, many of them returning each year. Conrad notes Persephone’s Pastries, Ohio Bison Farm and a few flower vendors among the regulars.

“I’m seeing the same people come back year after year,” she says. “We’ve had some of our vendors who have been here for, you know, 10 to 15 years.”

Ashlee Dickson, co-owner of vegan bakery Persephone’s Pastries, says she and her sister, Molly,

started baking more during the pandemic as an outlet, and their hobby eventually turned into a business. Persephone’s got involved in the farmers’ market two years ago and has been serving market guests ever since.

“You kind of get to know the other vendors a little better and you definitely get to see those returning customers,” Ashlee Dickson says. “That’s one of my favorite things – we have our favorite customers and we get excited to see them every week.”

That welcoming atmosphere is also a large part of what has brought José Madrid Salsa, based in Zanesville, back to the market for the last three years.

“The people like us, we like the people and it’s just easy to get in and out of,” says owner Mike Zakany. “When you get something that’s very nice, it doesn’t have to be so unusual, just the mix of customers and the whole scenario and where it is.”

In addition to a reliable, dedicated crowd, Zakany also appreciates the variety of vendors that have come and gone over the years, each attracting new crowds to the market.

“Just the fact of new items coming and going made it quite interesting for me and my company,” he says.

That variety is accentuated by distinct activities and events throughout the farmers’ market season.

On select days, the chamber invites guest chefs from local eateries and businesses to come shop the market and then demonstrate ideas for cooking meals using only ingredients sourced from market vendors.

Additionally, the market hosts annual cook-off competitions, one between the police and fire chiefs and another between Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage and a member of city council or the Chamber board. Each competitor shops at the market and then prepares a dish using the ingredients they purchased. Afterward, Conrad says, the winner receives a big trophy, but more important than that are bragging rights.

“(The police and fire chiefs) are dear, dear friends and respect each other greatly, but the banter about who’s the best cook is a big deal,” Conrad says.

Following Police Chief Richard Butsko’s retirement, Jackson Township Fire Chief Randy Little will have to prepare for a new challenger.

The market also features a fitness corner where exercise and fitness partners, such as Warrior Spirit Karate, give demonstrations and tips for visitors to stay active.

Over the years, the market start date has moved earlier in the season, now typically opening in

mid-May. While the shift can lead to fewer vendors at the first market dates of the year, it’s an excellent opportunity to purchase different high-quality, locally sourced products than market visitors might find later in the season, including organic produce and fresh baked goods.

The market is part of what gives Grove City its award-winning hometown feel, something that the city administration, Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce and other entities have worked diligently to maintain, Conrad says. It stands beside Arts in the Alley and the Fourth of July as summertime cornerstones of the community.

“All those things that speak to tradition and history,” she says. “Those are very important here and we respect that, and the farmers’ market fits in to that.”

Chloe McGowan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenecolumbus.com.