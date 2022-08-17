Festivals & Events | Food Truck Festival, African Festival, and Taco and Margarita Festival

Aug. 18

Taste of Gahanna

6-8 p.m.

785 Science Blvd., Gahanna

www.drinkedison.com

The 25th year of Taste of Gahanna is going to be a special one as several local businesses proudly supply a wide range of options to represent the range of tastes present throughout the city.

Aug. 19-21

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard

www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

The Columbus Food Truck Festival is coming to Hilliard this weekend. Crowned our 2022 Best of the 'Bus food festival winner, this year promises an even bigger and better lineup of trucks and performers.

Aug. 20

Columbus African Festival

Courtesy of Columbus African Festival

12-8 p.m.

Franklin Park, 1755 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusafricanfestival.com

The Columbus African Festival aims to honor the legacy and vibrant ongoing scene of African art in Columbus, as well as celebrate central Ohio's African population. The festival will enrich the community with African art, music, poetry, food, fashion and more.

Aug. 20

Taco and Margarita Festival

12 p.m.

Historic Crew Stadium, 1 Black and Gold Blvd., Columbus

www.facebook.com/ColumbusMargFest

The Margarita Festival's next stop on its tour around the country is right here in Columbus. Spend the afternoon at the Historic Crew Stadium enjoying live DJs and two separate hours of pro-wrestling entertainment.

Aug. 21

Plant the Power Vegfest

Courtesy of Plant the Power

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

MPACC Box Park, 925 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus

www.vegfund.org

The inaugural year of the Vegfest in Columbus, the event brings together central Ohio's herbivores for a day of music and good eating. This event will help raise awareness and celebrate healthy, sustainable vegan lifestyles.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.