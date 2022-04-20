Festivals & Events | Earth Day, Columbus Blue Jackets, Franklin 5K

April 22
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Ottawa Senators
7 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
Watch the Columbus Blue Jackets take on Ottawa this weekend. The team takes the ice again Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Edmonton Oilers.
April 23
Franklin 5K Dash for Health
8:30-11 a.m.
Scioto Audubon
Enjoy the spring weather with this race in Scioto Audubon Metro Park that supports Franklin University's nursing and healthcare students. The race includes 5K and 1 mile options.
April 23
Earth Day Celebration
Noon-7 p.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus
Join Earth Day Columbus at Genoa Park for the organization's annual Earth Day Celebration! This family-friendly event will feature local music, food, and drinks from a diverse array of vendors.
April 23
Shine - Marburn Academy Gala
6 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus
Marburn Academy's 40th anniversary awards gala features both virtual and in-person options. the event includes an auction, live music from the Rick Brunetto Big Band and 10TV anchor Angela An as emcee. In-person attendees can enjoy a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. The full program begins at 7 p.m.
April 23
Red, Whites & Desserts
7-10 p.m.
Pontifical College Josephinum, 7625 N. High St., Columbus
An elegant evening of wines, decadent desserts and a lavish silent auction. Take part in the Worthington area's premier evening event. This event is open to the entire community and provides the perfect opportunity for a date night, treating employees, entertaining clients, or just having fun with friends and nearly 300 guests.
