Celebrate Earth Day 2022

Photo by Markus Spiske

Earth Day 2022 is Friday, April 22. The first Earth Day in 1970 marked the birth of the modern environmental movement in the United States.

Its success in the inaugural year served as the catalyst for the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of other first-of-their-kind environmental laws.

April 22 is great day to jump start green efforts, but Earth Day can be celebrated and honored all year round. There are many central Ohio opportunities to get involved in a community event or initiative or implement your own small way of living greener.

Plant a tree with Columbus Parks and Recreation

Meet April 22 at noon at Big Walnut Park to plant trees. Registration is free and donations to Columbus Parks and Recreation are welcome.

Recycle your electronics and paper

Integrated Building Systems will hold its 10th electronics recycling and paper shredding event on Earth Day from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The drive aims to give the community a responsible way to dispose of old equipment and curb landfill pollution.

Attend Earth Day Columbus’ annual celebration

Earth Day Columbus is hosting a celebration at Genoa Park on Saturday, April 23 from noon-7 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature local music, food and drinks from a diverse array of vendors. Entry is free.

Participate in the City Nature Challenge

Be a part of an annual four-day bioblitz taking place locally and all over the globe. Make and share observations of wild plants and animals in the Columbus area on the app iNaturalist from April 29-May 2. Observations will be uploaded and identified from May 3-8 and the results of the challenge will be announced May 9. Last year, over 1 million observations were made and more than 45,300 species were identified.

Install a rain barrel, compost bin, or native plants and trees

Rebates of $50 are available from Community Backyards in partnership with Franklin Soil and Water Conversation District for purchasing a rain barrel, a compost bin and/or native plants and trees. Attend a workshop or take an online course on reducing stormwater pollution to become eligible for the rebate, then purchase your backyard items!