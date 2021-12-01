Communities prepare for holidays with tree lightings, concerts, more

Courtesy of the City of Grove City

While it may not quite yet be the busiest night of the year for Santa Claus, its shaping up to be the busiest weekend of the year for holiday tree lightings in central Ohio.

Whether your decorations change the day after thanksgiving or you wait till later, the cities are ready now. For those celebrating Hanukkah, which began Nov. 28, festivities have already begun.

The flurry of tree lightings begins in Dublin on Dec. 2 in Coffman Park. From 5-7 p.m., enjoy crafts, ice sculptures, rides on a trackless train, concessions and more. Dublin Scioto High School will also present a theater production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Pickerington’s Holiday Gathering from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3 includes the tree lighting, wagon rides and cookie decorating. Simultaneously, a holiday gift market will take place at Combustion Brewery and Taproom. Santa will also make an appearance 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Pickerington Main Library. Dec. 3-5 and 10-12, Pickerington Community Theatre will present Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens Jr. with showings at 8 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

A parade will kickstart the season in Grove City on Dec. 3. The Grove City Town Center celebration features holiday shopping and live entertainment. The parade begins at 7 p.m. with the tree lighting immediately after. A Mistletoe Market inspired by the German Christkindl Market will add to the spirit from 5-9 p.m. that evening and again from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 4. Keeping up the spirit, bring donations to the Grove City Division of Police Cram the Cruiser toy drive at Grove City United Methodist Church from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5.

Upper Arlington also hosts its tree lighting Dec. 3 as part of Winter Festival from 6-8:30 p.m. with the lighting planned for 7:30 p.m. The event includes horse-drawn carriage rides, a bonfire with s’mores and a visit from Santa. The big man in red will be around Upper Arlington the next morning for a Breakfast and Brunch with Santa event at Amelita Mirolo Barn from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

On Dec. 4, Chabad of Columbus will host a menorah lighting at Easton Town Center. The 7:30 p.m. event includes sufganiyot, dreidels, music and more. While there, consider taking a horse-drawn carriage ride around the shopping center. Rides are offered 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays.

As the sun sets Sunday, Bexley will continue spreading the holiday spirit with a tree lighting ceremony at Drexel Circle from 4-5:30 p.m. The event includes a performance by the Bexley High School Vocal Ensemble, cookies and hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa. Throughout the weekend, Capital University’s Christmas Festival will feature performances by student groups. The event runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

While some communities have already officially lit their holiday trees, the festivities are only beginning. In New Albany, where the city’s tree was presented Nov. 21, the New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents a performance of The Nutcracker at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

Westerville’s tree lighting already took place as well, but the city still has holiday happenings this weekend. The Westerville Symphony will present its annual Sounds of the Season program, featuring holiday favorites, at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Cowan Hall.

Don’t fret about landing on the naughty list if you don’t have time to catch all of these holiday festivities, there are plenty of other holiday events around central Ohio this year. But it’s never too early to start getting in the spirit.

