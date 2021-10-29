The arts are back for the holidays

Photo by Randall L. Schieber Holiday Pops.

‘Twas the year before this when all Columbus arts organizations had to reimagine their holiday offerings. For 2021, holiday arts are back in force.

In 2020, most annual events were canceled, moved to digital streams or held insignificantly limited or altered variations. Many of Columbus’ holiday traditions plan to return to the stage this year – and this time, audiences are invited.

A bellwether of the dampened 2020 holiday season was BalletMet’s performances of The Nutcracker, which weren’t live for the first time since 1974. Instead, BalletMet provided free online access to video excerpts from the show, behind-the-scenes content and more. The iconic Tchaikovsky-scored production will return to the Ohio Theatre Dec. 10-26.

“While we are so grateful for our community supporting us digitally last year when The Nutcracker was canceled for the first time in over 40 years, there is nothing like live performance,” says Sue Porter, BalletMet executive director.

“Everyone is looking forward to ushering the holidays back with this incredible central Ohio tradition.”

Those looking for a more modern take on the classic Christmas tale may enjoy The Hip Hop Nutcracker Dec. 4 at the Palace Theatre. The performance, which screened virtually last year, remixes the story for a New York City setting and features an opening set by hip-hop pioneer MC Kurtis Blow.

In another high-profile holiday shake-up last year, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra broadcast its annual Holiday Pops program on local TV stations. This year, the multi-organization collaboration will welcome live audiences back with the Columbus Symphony Chorus, Columbus Children’s Choir, BalletMet Academy dancers and The Ohio State University Department of Dance joining. Holiday Pops will show Dec. 3-5 at the Ohio Theatre.

Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live Holiday Hoopla.

Holiday Hoopla, the annual Shadowbox Live holiday show, went virtual last year but will invite audiences back this holiday season starting Nov. 26 and running Fridays and Saturdays through the end of December. Shadowbox’s longest-running show, Holiday Hoopla has presented a high-energy blend of music, comedy and sketches for more than 25 years. New this year, Shadowbox will present an original, rock-tinged musical, Not So Silent Night, Thursdays and Sundays Nov. 28 through the end of December.

The Jazz Arts Group makes another return from to in-person with its Home for the Holidays Dec. 1-5 at the Southern Theatre featuring Nashville singer Vanessa Campagna. A livestream option is available as well.

The arts industry will also return to its holiday travel routine. Columbus will see a number of notable touring acts spreading joy and merriment as 2021 nears its end.

Lucy Darling’s A Magical Cirque Christmas will bring magic, acrobatics and more to the Palace Theatre on Dec. 10. Several musical artists are scheduled to come caroling through as well, including jazz saxophonist David Koz Dec. 9 at the Palace Theatre, new age pianist Jim Brickman Dec. 22 at the Southern Theatre, symphonic rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 26 and folk-pop trio Over the Rhine Dec. 4 at the Davidson Theatre.

Cameron Carr is the associate editor. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.