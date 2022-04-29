Columbus Arts Festival adds film showings to schedule

Credit Joe Maiorana

The Columbus Arts Festival will add a big screen to the festivities this year when it welcomes Film at the Fest, a film festival produced by Film Columbus and Gateway Film Center, and sponsored by JPMorgan Chase.

As part of the Arts Festival, which takes place June 10-12 and is presented by the American Electric Power Foundation and produced by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, films will show at Genoa Park on the river side of COSI, on the west bank of the Scioto River.

“With all the incredible Columbus talent in filmmaking and animation, we thought it fitting to showcase it during the Festival,” says Festival Director Sean Kessler. “The family friendly programming will give Festival-goers a chance to sit back, grab dinner from a local food truck and enjoy animated features, documentaries, arts-focused programming and more.”

The news comes partway through the Cinema Columbus Film Festival, another GCAC-partnered event making its premiere in 2022.

While a full schedule of showings for Film at the Fest is still pending, currently announced films include a Disney classic, documentaries and local productions.

The film festival will screen the beloved Disney animated feature 101 Dalmatians on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. The family favorite was released in 1961 around the time the Columbus Arts Festival was beginning its activity. Another family-friendly feature-length film will be shown on Friday. Details forthcoming.

Several showings have a local connection. Made to Grow, a 2022 documentary produced by the Columbus Fashion Alliance, explores what happens when you invest in a younger generation of African American fashion designers and teach them about the industry. A Beloved Community: A Healthier Linden – a short-form documentary by local filmmaker Sterling Carter and produced in a partnership between Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Film Columbus and the Arts Festival – highlights transformational initiatives in the Linden community.

Animated work by Columbus College of Art & Design students will be featured in a showcase and episodes of Broad & High, WOSU’s weekly arts and culture series, will show as well.

“We love every opportunity to partner with the Gateway Film Center to highlight local filmmakers,” says Film Columbus Commissioner John Daugherty. “And we’re grateful to JPMorgan Chase for supporting this mini festival-within-a-festival and helping us show off the city’s amazing work in filmmaking and animation to thousands of festival guests.”

More details and updated schedules can be found at columbusartsfestival.org/visit/film-at-the-fest.

Arts Festival hours: Friday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Please note: on Friday and Saturday artist booths close at 9 p.m.; artists have the option to stay open later.)

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.