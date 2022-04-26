A look at the Columbus Arts Festival’s Emerging Artists

Since 1962, the Columbus Arts Festival has attracted artists and art enthusiasts from across the country for exhibits, performances and food.

Since 2011, the festival has offered opportunities for more than just established artists. The Greater Columbus Arts Council’s Emerging Artists Program provides a dedicated space for aspiring artists to make a name for themselves in the festival world. Through the program, the festival provides artists their first taste of participating in an art festival.

Jami Goldstein, vice president of marketing, communications and events for GCAC, says the program can help artists decide if festival art is the route they want to take with their careers.

The Emerging Artists Program represents a range of different mediums, including ceramics, printmaking, fiber and 3D mixed media. To be considered for the festival, interested artists must have no prior art festival experience. Artists are then selected by the festival’s five jurors, who each bring their own experiences, perspectives and expertise in different mediums.

“(The program) is a pathway to success,” Goldstein says. “We hope that artists spread the wonderful talents that Columbus has to offer.”

This year’s Emerging Artists include:

Ceramists Alysha and Dylan Auerbach, who craft unique and functional wares, all of which are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Printmaker Austin Brown, whose work with schizophrenia patients inspires his artwork to address perception.

Printmaker Evangelia Philippidis, whose Greek heritage inspires the stories told in each of her prints.

Fiber artist Maegan Shaner, who designs and creates bags, wallets, headbands, scarves, scrunchies and more.

3D mixed media artist Chris Tennant, whose astute attention to texture allows him to create incredibly realistic 3D pieces.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.