A look ahead at the 2023-24 performing arts season

Photo by Matthew Murphy Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The changing of the seasons brings new shows, exhibitions and other forms of entertainment to central Ohio. Whether you’re looking for opera, ballet, music or laughs, there are plenty of groups throughout Columbus offering world-class entertainment.

Here are some notable shows you can expect to see this performing arts season.

Short North Stage presents Sondheim on Sondheim

Sept. 8-10

Garden Theater

Stephen Sondheim is a name that should be familiar to musical theater fans, as his decorated career earned him the nickname “Father of the Modern Musical.” This musical, written in part by Sondheim himself, takes a look at his personal life and creative process, with songs from several of the shows he wrote over his nearly 70-year career. The show debuted on a limited run in 2010, during which it earned several Tony nominations. www.shortnorthstage.org

Shadowbox Live presents Thunder & Lightning

Sept. 7-Nov. 12

Shadowbox Live Main Stage

In partnership with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, this show pays tribute to iconic rock bands Led Zeppelin and Queen through a meta-media performance. Under the direction of these collaborators, see performances of iconic songs such as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Killer Queen” for a rock ‘n’ roll-filled night. www.shadowboxlive.org

Opera Columbus presents Carmen

Sept. 29 and Oct. 1

Southern Theatre

Prepare to be mesmerized by titular femme fatale Carmen, played by Tesia Kwarteng, as she unravels the life of soldier Don José and is forced to face the consequences in the end. This captivating 90-minute show explores the power struggles and gender politics of 19th-century France in a re-imagined portrayal of French writer Prosper Mérimée’s 1845 novella. www.operacolumbus.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents Meta4

Oct. 14

Southern Theatre

Since its international debut in 2007, this Finnish string quartet has captivated audiences around the world with its balanced sound and impressive instruments – including a Stradivarius violin and Lorenzo Storioni cello. The group has earned several awards for its performances and albums released since its inception in 2001. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

Schottenstein Center presents Shania Twain with Lily Rose

Oct. 27

Schottenstein Center

The five-time Grammy award-winning Queen of Country Pop makes a stop in Columbus as part of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. This tour is one of Twain’s largest tours to date, with shows all over North America and Europe to complement the release of her 2023 Queen of Me album.www.schottensteincenter.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Steel Pan & Schubert

Nov. 11-12

Southern Theatre

Grammy-nominated composer and percussionist Andy Akiho brings his piece Beneath Lighted Coffers to Columbus. Akiho is critically acclaimed by countless organizations, having received several prestigious awards, and has commissioned pieces for groups around the world, including New York Philharmonic, LA Dance Project and Shanghai Symphony. This performance not only includes Akiho’s Concerto for Steel Pan and Orchestra, but also Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, “The Great” to close out the performance. www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell Tour, featuring special guest Tom Hambridge

Nov. 15

Palace Theatre

Influential blues artist Buddy Guy has released 33 albums throughout his 70-year career and gone on to influence legends such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan. This Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is joined by his award-winning drummer-producer, Tom Hambridge. www.capa.com

Western Reserve Folk Arts Association presents An Evening with Judy Collins

Dec. 14

Southern Theatre

With a career spanning nearly 60 years and with 55 albums to her name, Judy Collins has been inspiring audiences with her vocals, songwriting and social activism since the 1960s. In recent years, Collins has published several books and most recently released Spellbound, an album that maintains the folk aesthetic she is known for, in 2022. www.cbusarts.com

Broadway Columbus presents Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Jan. 2-14

Ohio Theatre

Get a taste of Paris fashion and fun when Moulin Rouge! The Musical comes to town. Having won 10 Tony Awards – including Best Musical – this show brings Baz Luhrmann’s film to the stage in an eye-popping show teeming with excess, glitz and glamour. It features music and choreography by Tony Award winners Justin Levine and Sonya Tayeh and is staying in Columbus for an extended run. columbus.broadway.com

Schottenstein Center presents Aerosmith with The Black Crowes

Jan. 23

Schottenstein Center

In celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are saying farewell to fans with the Peace Out tour. Joined by the Black Crowes, Aerosmith is returning to Columbus for the first time since 2012, bringing its blues-inspired rock sound with it. www.schottensteincenter.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Nat King Cole & Friends, featuring Kenny Washington

Feb. 8-11

Southern Theatre

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra is hosting a night of classic jazz and swing music with Nat King Cole & Friends. Travel back in time and enjoy renowned pieces by Cole such as “L-O-V-E” and “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” sung by artist Kenny Washington. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1, featuring Elina Vähälä

March 22-23

Ohio Theatre

Renowned Finnish-American violinist Elina Vähälä makes her Columbus Symphony debut, featuring one of her favorite pieces: Jean Sibelius’ “Violin Concerto.” The performance also

features Mozart’s “Overture to Don Giovanni” and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Symphony No. 1.” Catch Vähälä and Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s conductor, Rossen Milanov, before the performances for a pre-concert discussion. www.columbussymphony.com

BalletMet presents Romeo & Juliet

April 26-28

Ohio Theatre

You’ve heard and seen the fabled story of the titular star-crossed lovers, but now you can see it brought to the stage in a new way. With choreography by BalletMet Artistic Director Edwaard Liang and music from the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, the audience can expect intense sword fights, breathtaking stage pieces and a novel format for Shakespeare’s iconic masterpiece. www.balletmet.org

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio (formerly CATCO) presents Ride the Cyclone

April 18-May 5

Riffe Center, Studio One

Quickly becoming a cult classic 15 years after its debut, this musical shares a macabre story of a roller coaster accident claiming the lives of several high school choir students. This surprisingly light-hearted show follows the students as they come to grips with their demise and are faced with the opportunity to send one person back to the world of the living. www.thecontemporaryohio.org

Don’t Miss Out! Broadway Columbus has a big season of performances and you won’t want to miss the return of Disney’s The Lion King. Running June 12 through July 7, this iconic story has entertained millions across the globe.

Suburban Spotlight

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents The Inheritance (Parts 1 & 2)

Part One: Sept. 7-10, 13-16

Part Two: Sept. 21-24, 27-30

Abbey Theater, Dublin Community Recreation Center, Dublin

With a total of seven hours of stage time between both parts, audience members follow the lives

of several gay men in New York City following the AIDS epidemic. Making its Ohio debut, this Tony-Award-winning show explores the dynamics as these men search for a community of their own and a place to call home. www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Savannah Sipping Society

Nov. 3-19

Little Theatre Off Broadway, Grove City

Follow as the lives of four Southern women are intertwined following an impromptu happy hour that changes their lives forever. As they learn more about each other, they also find ways to work through the heartbreak and hardships in their own lives. www.ltob.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents The Story of Wilbur and Orville Wright

March 3

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, New Albany

Join 10TV News Anchor Angela An as she narrates the lives of the iconic Wright brothers and their ground-breaking ingenuity to the sounds of the symphony. The winners of the young student concerto competition also get a chance to join the stage. www.newalbanysymphony.com