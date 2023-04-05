Scene Online | Short North Stage continues to thrive, announces 2023-24 show titles

Since 2011, Short North Stage has captivated Columbus audiences and made a name for itself as an exemplary professional regional theater company. Its 2023-24 lineup, officially revealed on March 17, promises an intriguing mix of stories and styles.

Note: all performances will take place at the Garden Theatre Mainstage with the fitting exception of Which Way to the Stage, which will take place in the Green Room Theatre.

July 6-30

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

This jukebox musical, which chronicles a portion of the life of musician Carole King, is set to open Short North Stage’s jam-packed season. Receive a dramatized glimpse into King’s dysfunctional marriage to Gerry Goffin and early career as a hit songwriter, all while listening to timeless tracks such as “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman.”

Sept. 8-10

Sondheim on Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim died in November 2021, but the acclaimed composer and lyricist's legacy endures.

Sondheim’s involvement in a multitude of award-winning musicals – West Side Story, Company, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Into the Woods and more – makes him a Broadway icon. Conceptualized by prominent director James Lapine in 2010, Sondheim on Sondheim functions as a love letter, boldly combining live performance with archival interview clips and mixed media.

Oct. 5-29

The Rocky Horror Show

Short North Stage's sixth rendition of The Rocky Horror Show is sure to be spooky and sentimental. As far as cult classics go, Rocky Horror is essentially the gold standard, serving as a perpetual emblem of '70s subversion. Follow strait-laced couple Brad and Janet as they seek shelter from a storm, only to stumble upon an eccentric castle overseen by self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite” Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Oct. 19-Nov. 5

Which Way to the Stage

A comedy penned by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira, Which Way to the Stage teems with thoughtful wit. Jeff and Judy are longtime best friends as well as wannabe actors who are desperate to meet Broadway legend Idina Menzel, waiting for her outside the If/Then stage door every evening leading up to the musical's final performance. Forced to face the uncertainty of their desired career and an unexpected love triangle, Jeff and Judy must decide just how much their friendship means.

Nov. 24-Dec. 31

Kinky Boots

Having earned the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical, Kinky Boots is known for its joyful theme of acceptance and lively dance numbers. Charlie Prince never envisioned managing his family's shoe factory, but his father's abrupt death caused a change of heart. Through collaboration with a confident drag queen named Lola, Charlie revitalizes both the factory and his own life's purpose, learning what it means to be unapologetically authentic.

Jan. 18-Feb. 18

The Color Purple

The Color Purple – based on Alice Walker's groundbreaking 1982 novel of the same name and Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation – is a heart-wrenching musical about a woman named Celie who overcomes a lifetime of abuse to recognize her self-worth. Featuring dynamic characters and a rich soundtrack, this show celebrates the resiliency of Black women living in the 20th century American South.

March 14-April 14

The Prom

Prom night is a major coming-of-age experience, especially for young lovers. In The Prom, reserved high school student Emma wants nothing more than to attend prom with her girlfriend Alyssa, who is still closeted. When the school's parent-teacher association cancels prom in response, four Broadway stars sweep into her conservative hometown in Indiana to advocate for the teen and earn public favor. Naturally, hilarity and romance ensue.

May 9-June 2

Nine

Deeply surreal and artistic, Nine is inspired by Federico Fellini's 1963 movie titled 8½. While filming a new project, director Guido Contin is haunted by a string of past failures and all the women he has ever loved, descending into an obsessive frenzy that threatens his future happiness. Complete with '60s Italian aesthetics, this musical is chock-full of unmissable psychological intrigue.

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.