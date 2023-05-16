Promusica’s 45th season celebrates both new and old

× Expand Photo by Rick Buchanan ProMusica Orchestra

ProMusica enters its 45th season while celebrating 10 years with Music Director David Danzmayr as well as Creative Partner and Principal Guest Artist Vadim Gluzman. The season celebrates artists new and old, bringing works to the stage from classical composers such as Beethoven and Schubert and contemporary Grammy-nominated composers such as Carlos Simon. Season tickets are available for purchase with single tickets available starting in August.

Oct. 7-8: Beethoven and Bruch

Courtesy of carlossimonmusic.com Carlos Simon

The season opens with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 and Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers. A Grammy-nominated composer, Simon is recognized by NPR as “A young composer on the rise.” The concert concludes with Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 performed by violinist Simone Porter, the 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient.

Nov. 11-12: Steel Pan and Schubert

A two-time Grammy-nominated composer in the Best Contemporary Classical Composition category, Andy Akiho takes the stage with Beneath Lighted Coffers, a Concerto for Steel Pan and Orchestra. The concert will close with Schubert’s Symphony No.9.

Dec. 9-10: Garrick Ohlsson Plays Beethoven

Pianist Garrick Ohlsson, praised by the New York Times for being “vigorous, crisp and clear,” opens the concert with Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. A Short Piece for Small Orchestra by Akron, Ohio composer, Julia Perry follows. Schubert’s Symphony No. 2 will close the concert.

BONUS CONTENT Jan. 26: Naked Classics: Haydn & Prokofiev For a deconstructed view of Prokofiev’s Classical and Haydn’s London, join Paul Rissman to learn about the composition of the works, the inspiration behind them and the composers that created them. After the presentation, the works will then be performed.

Courtesy of Lyida Weyrich Fiona Jhuong-Huu

Jan. 27-28: Virtuosic Violin

An appearance in partnership with the North Shore Chamber Music Festival’s Arkady Fomin Scholarship Fund, 15-year-old violinist Fiona Jhuong-Huu makes her ProMusic debut performing Saint-Saens’ Introduction and Rondo Caprissioso and Ravel’s Tzigane. The concert continues with Prokofiev’s Classical and Haydn’s London.

April 13-14: The Italian Sun

Johannes Moser joins Vadim Gluzman to lead this Italian-inspired program featuring Tchaikovsky’s Souvenir de Florence, Michi Wiancko’s La Follia and film composer Nino Rota’s Concerto per Archi. A seasoned artist, Moser has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, the Berliner Philharmoniker and the Los Angeles Philharmonic along with many others.

May 11-12: Vadim Gluzman Plays Tchaikovsky

Music director David Danzmayr and featured artist Vadim Gluzman perform together for the conclusion of the season in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Valentin Silvestrov’s Hymne – 2001 and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, will finish up the program for a lighthearted end to the season.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group.