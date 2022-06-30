The latest technology for endurance training and races

With the largest walking-only race in the U.S. fast approaching, you may be wondering what kinds of gear can help you trim down your mile time and comfortably stay on track. Every year, there’s new gear for competitive walkers and runners, and you may not know where to start. If you find yourself in tube socks and gray sweatsuits, we’ve got some suggestions to help you get a step ahead.

Compression Socks

Swiftwick Aspire Twelve

$29.99

www.swiftwick.com

Compression socks are a great pickup to help runners stay comfortable while training. By adding pressure, the socks contribute to increased blood flow, aiding in circulation and decreasing swelling. Tightness, durability and moisture wicking are important factors to consider when trying to find the right socks for your training plan.

Foam Roller

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller

$35

www.tptherapy.com

Recovery and warmups are essential to maintaining a consistent training schedule. TriggerPoint’s famous GRID foam roller helps prevent injury by alleviating soreness and warming muscles. These rollers are great to use both before and after hitting the road or trail.

Percussive Therapy Massager

Theragun Prime Massager

$300

www.therabody.com

Therapeutic massagers offer a great way to break up lactic acid and reduce soreness after a long walk or run. Think of them as handheld massage devices. There are many powerful and effective options on the market, including Therabody’s Theragun Prime.

Mid-Race Snack

Honey Stinger Waffle, Salted Caramel

$25.99 for 16

www.honeystinger.com

Designed for quick fuel before or during a long walk or run, Honey Stinger waffles are designed to provide a quick carb boost without feeling heavy in your stomach. These stroopwafels, organic and gluten-free, are appetizing and easy to have on hand to provide a quick boost at any time.

Therapeutic Tape

KT Tape Pro

$21 for 20 strips

www.kttape.com

Therapeutic tape can lift skin off soft tissue in your legs or other particularly sore spots, helping improve blood flow and relieving pressure from soreness. Many athletes swear by tape’s ability to alleviate knee pressure from the repetitive impact of walking or running. KT is the most popular brand in the field.

Tyler Kirke