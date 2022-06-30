Classic sponsors offer unique prizes to walkers

Healthy New Albany (HNA) is known for its swag bags. That is, the bag of goodies participants receive when they sign up for HNA-organized races. Alongside the swag, participants also get event-specific gear such as T-shirts.

It’s usually not just any cotton T-shirt, either. Especially when it comes to the New Albany Walking Classic, the organization’s premier event.

“We’re known for giving away very nice garments, usually some kind of jacket or quarter zip,” says Linda Romanoff, HNA race coordinator and facilities manager.

It takes lots of planning to get the bags in order. Romanoff is always on the lookout for something unique that race partners and sponsors can offer.

“Because Ohio State is our presenting sponsor, we always have some kind of different Ohio State bag,” she says. “I can’t tell you how many Ohio State bags I have now, because each year is always something different.”

Giveaways have been known to come in handy on race days. Last August, Park National Bank gave away branded cooling towels at a very hot Rose Run 5K. Because Rose Run is typically held in May, it was uncharted territory for HNA to put on the event in the late summer heat, so organizers put towels in buckets of water and handed them out during the race.

Swag bags from races this season have included items such as sunglasses and flower pots for Mother’s Day. There’s usually a food or drink item donated from a sponsor as well.

For sponsors, the race is an opportunity to gain exposure at a large event. And the Walking Classic is the biggest event of HNA’s race season each year.

In addition to the bags, sponsors give both monetary and in-kind donations. In the past, Panera

Bread has given away bagels, and Velvet Ice Cream has brought an ice cream truck to the race. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center brings a mobile kitchen with healthful food and drinks to sample.

“(The sponsors’) goal is obviously to promote healthy living and healthy foods,” says Romanoff. “There’s education going on with our vendors as well.”

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.