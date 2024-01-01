Staying physically competitive as you age

Central Ohio swimmer Susan Ritter is used to being underestimated. As a 66-year-old grandmother with bright white hair and an infectiously kind smile, people don’t expect her to swim faster than 20-something-year-old men. Yet, time and time again, she pushes herself to the limit, proving that getting older has only made her an even fiercer competitor.

Ritter isn’t the only central Ohio athlete giving the competition a run for their money. 65-year-old world champion triathlete Tracy DiSabato-Aust isn’t slowing down anytime soon, either, competing in triathlons all around the world six to eight times a year.

We all know that staying active as we age has immense benefits for our health, but what additional benefits can we gain by taking it one step further and competing?

Andrew Peppercorn susan mission

Keeping Your Edge

While both Ritter and DiSabato-Aust were competitive athletes growing up, their current athletic pursuits really started taking off around their early-to-mid-40s.

Ritter stopped swimming for about 20 years while working and raising her children. DiSabato-Aust has always been an avid runner, but didn’t begin competing in triathlons until later in life.

Both women enjoy competing more now than they did when they were younger, they say, because they are doing it for themselves and on their own terms.

“It’s good to challenge yourself and reach personal goals,” DiSabato-Aust says. “I think we’re a little more grateful that we can be so active and we can enjoy it.”

But competing at such a high level doesn’t come easy. DiSabato-Aust trains six times a week, year-round, to stay in shape for competitions. Ritter wakes up early in the morning and gets in an hour of practice three to five times a week.

“I tried to explain to my doctors, ‘You know I’m not just sitting in the water, treading water (holding) a noodle. I’m swimming about two miles in an hour and most of the people I swim with are half my age,’” Ritter says.

Even if you’re not setting records and working out every day, training to compete in athletics can be a fulfilling hobby for anyone.

“It gives me confidence,” says Ritter. “It makes me feel good, and it makes me want to strive.”

It is no secret that muscle and bone mass can decrease as we age. While you may not perform at the competitive level that you did when you were younger, Ritter says, it shouldn’t dissuade you from competing in the sport of your choice.

“I encourage people to do meets, and a lot of people don’t because they’re afraid they won’t swim as fast as they used to,” Ritter says. “People think if you don’t swim as fast as you once did, you’re a failure. But, in reality, going into a meet and just being there and doing these events that you would never do before (is) such an accomplishment.”

Clean Bill of Health

Ernie Janelle world champions

Not only does competing provide a thrill, it can also motivate you to stay healthy.

“When you’re young, you exercise for the look, but as you get older, you exercise to feel good for your health,” Ritter says.

Because of her active lifestyle, Ritter says, she has great blood pressure, and her type 2 diabetes is very well managed.

“I had an MRI on my brain two weeks ago. I thought, ‘Oh, what are they going to find?’ He says, ‘Your things are good,’” Ritter says. “‘There are no tumors, you’ve never had a stroke, there’s no shrinkage, there’s no atrophy.’ That was just so great to hear.”

Not only has competing been physically beneficial for Ritter and DiSabato-Aust’s health, it has also helped their mental health and cognitive function.

“It’s super great as far as a really purpose-driven life,” DiSabato-Aust says. “Especially as we get older, we find that it makes us feel really good and hopefully keeps us a little sharper mentally as well.”

Because keeping their bodies healthy is necessary to stay competitive, DiSabato-Aust and Ritter take care of themselves by eating well and getting plenty of rest.

“We’re pretty purposeful with how we recover as well from the training and from all the working out,” DiSabato-Aust says. “You have to be good to your body.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.