Microplastics found in common cookware

A new hot topic in the health world, microplastics are more than just a passing worry. The more we learn about these tiny particles, the more we need to consider what steps can be taken to prevent the consumption of them. Organizations such as the Food Packaging Forum and National Institutes of Health have brought more attention to the impacts of these small particles, as well as where you can find them in your kitchen.

What Are Microplastics?

These pieces of plastic debris result from the breakdown and disposal of larger plastic and industrial waste. At less than 5 millimeters, the tiny particles can make their way into drinking water, food, blood and cookware.

Where Are They?

Microplastics can be found naturally in the ocean, where they pose a risk to organisms, but they’ve also been discovered in common cookware.

Many pots and pans are coated with Teflon to give them a “non-stick” quality. After being heated to extreme temperatures time and time again, Teflon-coated cookware may develop cracks, releasing plastic particles that get into food and the surrounding air.

Washing pots and pans when they’re still hot can cause the same issue. Plastic is released into the environment and simultaneously ruins the pan’s non-stick qualities.

These plastics can be found not just in cookware, but also disposable water bottles, Tupperware, cutting boards and baby bottles.

What is the Harm?

Microplastics trigger the release of endocrine disruptors that can mimic, block or interfere with the body’s hormones. This can lead to serious health conditions, including thyroid diseases, liver disease, infertility and testicular cancer.

How to Avoid Microplastics

There are many quick swaps you can make to decrease your microplastic intake. Cast iron, stainless steel and ceramic cookware is all made without Teflon and works just as well in the kitchen. If a non-stick surface is a major priority to you, a butter or oil coating will protect the Teflon from scratches.

For those who don’t want to buy a whole new set of cookware, there are other alternatives to making your Teflon pots and pans safer. Using non-scratch cooking utensils, keeping the heat low and thoroughly ventilating your kitchen can limit the release of microplastics, and in, turn the absorption of them through food and air.

