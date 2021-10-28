Ohio State expert offers tips during fall allergy season

The fall allergy season is likely to become longer in the coming years, says Dr. Kara Wada.

The allergen expert at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center notes several factors that could contribute to a longer pollen season in Columbus.

“In general, central Ohio is known to have a robust or significant pollen or allergy load,” Wada says.

Although cities located far away from the equator have longer pollen seasons, the increase in global temperatures over the last decade could delay the first frost in central Ohio, she says.

In addition, central Ohio has experienced tremendous growth over the last two decades – a boon for ragweed, the primary driver of the fall allergy season.

Ragweed, native to the North American region, grows along highways and railroads as it consumes carbon dioxide from car exhaust, sunlight and rain to thrive.

Ten to 30 percent of U.S. adults experience sinus flare-ups during the fall. It can have a huge impact when those afflicted experience cloudy headaches, congestion and swollen eyes.

COVID-19 or Allergy

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages with the Delta variant a significant threat, many central Ohioans have likely played the guessing game when they start to experience symptoms associated with both COVID-19 and allergies.

“To be quite honest, it’s gotten harder,” Wada says.

She recommends erring on the side of caution by getting a COVID-19 test if you experience such reactions. There are a few differences between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms, though.

People with allergies are more likely to experience itching in the eyes and nose than with the virus. And, despite the term “hay fever,” allergies often don’t come with a fever, Wada adds.

Local Honey: The Magical Cure?

Some people believe that consuming local honey can help strengthen their immune system to allergies.

“I wish it were true,” Wada says. “I love honey, I love supporting our local beekeepers.”

But the honey produced by the bees requires pollen from floral plants instead of the ragweed, the primary driver of fall allergies in central Ohio.

Different from floral plants, ragweed doesn't need bees to reproduce. During the fall, ragweed produces an excess of pollen to ensure its survival as a species, as the pollen lands in places where it will grow.

The honey – local or store-bought, it doesn't matter – will not strengthen the immune system to the ragweed pollen that causes allergies, but can help alleviate allergy and cold symptoms, Wada says.

It doesn’t replace allergy shots or immunotherapy to strengthen the immune system's response to fall allergies, though.

Reducing Exposure

In addition to ragweed, there are several different molds that can cause allergies. People often come in contact with them when raking leaves, laying down mulch and performing other outdoor tasks to prepare for the winter season.

Wada recommends people not only change clothes and take a shower after completing those outdoor chores, but also clean out their sinuses with a saline solution. Wearing a mask while raking the leaves can help reduce exposure.

Medication Tips

Many people who suffer from allergies use diphenhydramine, best known by the brand name Benadryl, to alleviate symptoms. Wada recommends other alternatives to the over-the-counter drug that last longer and don’t come with drowsy side effects.

Recent studies indicate diphenhydramine can cause memory issues in older individuals, too, she adds.

Nose sprays can help prevent allergy symptoms flaring up if used preemptively, Wada says, though they won’t work quickly if used when symptoms are their worst.

“It works best if used on a regular daily basis,” she says. “With treating allergies, try to keep the horses in the barn if you use medications in a preventive manner instead of reactive manner.”

Honey and Lemon Recipe

Recipe by CityScene Media Group

• Honey

• Lemon juice

• Hot sauce

• Pepper

• Boiling hot water

Boil water

In a cup, add as many spoonfuls of honey as preferred

Fill up to half of the cup with lemon juice

Add a few drops of hot sauce and pepper

Pour the boiled water into the cup

Stir and enjoy

Brandon Klein is the senior editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.