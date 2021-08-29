The OSUCCC – James experts combat misinformation

James D. DeCamp ©James D. DeCamp/JamesDeCamp.co 20191006Komen-0743 The 2019 Komen Southeast Ohio MORE THAN PINK™ Walk photographed Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Ohio University Peden Stadium parking lot and bike path in Athens, Ohio. (© James D. DeCamp | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

Cancer is scary enough by itself, but for newly diagnosed patients, one of the biggest causes of fear is uncertainty.

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month on the horizon this October, the James Cancer-Free World Podcast has The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James experts on to talk about the dangers of breast cancer myths and misinformation. OSUCCC – James Surgical Oncologist Specialist Dr. Doreen Agnese and OSUCCC – James Medical Oncology Specialist Dr. Sagar Sardesai were featured on this episode of the podcast, which covers a variety of topics related to cancer.

MYTH: Nobody in my family has had breast cancer, so I’m not at risk.

Doreen Agnese: That’s not true. Although having a family history of breast cancer does increase a woman’s risk of developing it, the majority of women with breast cancer do not have it in their family history. Women without a family history should still follow the guidelines we give for screening: a clinical breast exam, awareness of changes in breast tissue and, starting at 40, an annual mammogram.

MYTH: I don’t feel a lump in my breast, so I can’t possibly have breast cancer.

Sagar Sardesai: While some women can feel a lump as a first sign of breast cancer, that’s not always the case. A majority of the time, breast cancer may not present any obvious symptoms. Sometimes the lump is so small it can only be caught on some form of imaging. Most women believe that cancer would cause symptoms and are unaware that cancer doesn’t always show symptoms. MYTH: Only older women get breast cancer.

DA: Although most women who do get breast cancer are older, with a mean age in the 60s, women can get breast cancer into their 80s and 90s, as well as in the 40s and younger. When we see breast cancer in younger women, it’s often associated with family history or genetic condition, but that’s not always the case. If younger women notice changes in their breasts, they should see their physicians. We want to make sure cancers are diagnosed at an earliest stage as possible.

MYTH: If I maintain a proper body weight, eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly, I won’t get breast cancer.

SS: While excess body weight increases risk and regular exercise is shown to reduce the risk of cancer, those are not the only factors that are involved in the development of breast cancer. Family and genetic mutations play a role.

DA: I think this one comes from the fact that when someone experiences trauma to the breast, they become more aware of the breast and may notice a mass that has been there for a long time. I think that can be true for many other cancers as well. I’m not aware of anything that can confirm that wearing an underwire bra can cause breast cancer, and I don’t believe it to be factual.

A recent study published by Christopher Taylor, professor of medical dietetics in the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at OSU, finds that people who skip breakfast are likely to miss out on essential nutrients that are usually only found in morning meals.

“What we’re seeing is that if you don’t eat the foods that are commonly consumed at breakfast, you have a tendency not to eat them the rest of the day,” Taylor says in article published by OSU. “So those common breakfast nutrients become a nutritional gap.”

Vitamin D is one of those “breakfast” vitamins many people lack, which is unfortunate because of its unique immune-boosting qualities. Some experts even claim it has cancer-fighting properties.

Dr. Nicole Williams, breast medical oncologist with the OSUCCC – James, says this claim isn’t entirely true.

“Early epidemiologic research has shown that the incidences of certain cancers were lower among individuals living in southern latitudes where levels of sunlight exposure are relatively high,” Williams says. “Because exposure to sunlight leads to the production of vitamin D, researchers hypothesized that variation in vitamin D levels might account for this association. However, additional research is required to determined whether higher vitamin D levels are related to lower cancer incidences.”

Williams encourages those concerned about a lack of vitamin D to discuss it with their doctor. Those most at risk of deficiency include post-menopausal women, men and women on long-term steroids, older adults, expectant and breastfeeding mothers, people with chronic kidney disease, people with parathyroid disease, and obese individuals.

Mallory Arnold is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.