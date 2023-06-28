Meet the people and groups always at the New Albany Walking Classic

Kyle Robertson ©Kyle Robertson for James DeCam 20210919HNAB-4042 The Healthy New Albany Walking Classic photographed Sunday, September 19, 2021 in New Albany, Ohio. (© Kyle Robertson for James DeCamp Photography | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

Since its 2005 inception, the New Albany Walking Classic has brought hundreds of people and organizations together, some of whom return each year.

Kroger has been a supporter from the very beginning. Corporate Affairs Manager Amy McCormick, who manages the media and philanthropy for the New Albany store, says the company’s support was exclusively financial at first, but has changed over time and become so much more.

“We provide trash boxes (and) we provide hydration at the event,” McCormick says. “For us, it’s the connectivity pieces – that wellness message … (and) all of the things that they’re able to provide (for) our community members. We find value in that health message.”

The attention to health is also a big draw for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dan Like, chief administrative officer of ambulatory services, says the meaning behind the walk aligns with everything the center supports.

“We’re an academic medical center focused on innovating patient care and research and education, so participating in a walk like this is a perfect representation of what we’re all about,” he says.

Each year, members of the Wexner Medical Center’s health and fitness staff help lead the walkers through a series of stretches before the event and hand out general wellness information with some OSU swag.

The center staff – and Brutus – aren’t the only OSU people who attend. Buckeye Brass, a small group of OSU Marching Band alumni and current members, makes an appearance every year in support of the center and the healthy message.

Bob Grossman, the leader and part founder of the group, says the seven- to 12-member ensemble enjoys “keeping the spirit” up while playing OSU classics such as “Hang On Sloopy” and “Buckeye Battle Cry” at the starting line.

It wouldn’t be the Walking Classic without a visit from the Velvet Ice Cream truck. Joanne Dager, vice president of the company, says Velvet has been a part of the Walk since the early 2000s and has always enjoyed participating and bringing treats.

“We always walk it together, and then we come back and hand out ice cream together as a team and everybody just loves it,” Dager says. “It’s just great, especially when you’re also doing it for the cause of wellness. It’s so uplifting, even at eight o’clock in the morning.”

