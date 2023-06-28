Fitness apps that provide training and support for walkers

Whether your goal this year is a new pace or a longer race, there are quite a few handy apps to aid in training. These are some walking trackers that are not only available on iOS and Android, but are very user-friendly and designed to help you meet your goals.

MapMyWalk

This app boasts extensive tracking and data analysis features, along with audio feedback to keep you from constantly checking your phone for progress.

For those looking to follow specific routes, MapMyWalk allows users to craft and save their own routes, which can be followed using easily viewable maps.

Additionally, walkers can share their accomplishments while keeping a log of their mileage by posting their activity.

An upgraded version of the otherwise free app, which costs $5.99 monthly or $29.99 annually, eliminates ads while adding personal training plans and in-depth heart-rate analysis tools.

FitBit App Mobile Tracker

Along with accurate step, distance and heart rate tracking, this app provides users with some friendly competition. Walkers can train with friends virtually through various fitness challenges and races crafted by the app.

Don’t be fooled by the brand name: Users do not need a smartwatch to enjoy this nifty gadget.

Though the app allows those with a FitBit watch to sync it to the app, it is designed to map routes, count steps and provide motivation for all users, regardless of any additional accessories.

This app is free, but an upgrade of $10 monthly or $80 annually grants access to sleep and stress analysis statistics and personal coaching.

Track Your Pals with RaceJoy Savvy app support doesn’t stop with training! Make sure to download RaceJoy the day of the New Albany Walking Classic to keep track of your time and follow others as they participate. This app provides GPS tracking, giving updates as to how far along in the race you are. Additionally, it allows users to track other participants as they race. You can even send a virtual cheer to your loved ones as they walk.

Walkmeter

Walkmeter is the perfect app for those looking for tech that acutely tracks speed and distance. It provides split times and detailed interval statistics, helping you stay on target for time goals.

Additionally, it provides audio alerts of your pace and workout information as you progress, preventing the need to stop and check your phone constantly.

These features are free on the app, but with an upgrade that costs $9.99 annually, you can also receive coaching on your cadence, treadmill metrics and workouts with varying tempos to provide the perfect balance of speed and distance training.

Whether you’re training for a 5K, a 10K or even a marathon, Walkmeter has specific training plans for any race distance.

Charity Miles

With this app, you can stay active for a good cause. Free of charge, Charity Miles gives meaning to miles.

Users simply choose a charity to donate to and, once they start their workout, funds are donated to that charity with each mile logged. The app even allows users to join teams and raise money as a community.

Charity Mile does not have any upgrades available for additional charges. However, users can still track their miles and view their time spent exercising as they raise money, ensuring that it is still a handy tool to keep up on training.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.