Westerville Holiday Celebration brings a night of community fun and seasonal activities

Westerville Tree Lighting

Whether you’re a newcomer to the Westerville Holiday Celebration or a long-time attendee, you’re in for the same experience: something totally new.

After four decades of the celebration, Westerville Special Events Manager Derrick McPeak decided he needed to switch things up.

“In the previous years, we’ve had some strolling entertainment and some visits from Santa, but we are sort of reimagining the events this year,” McPeak says. “We’re going to take several city vehicles and deck them out with lights and we’re going to have a small parade of lights.”

Westerville Holiday Celebration Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. Westerville City Hall and uptown area www.westerville.org

Fire trucks, police cruisers, a snow plow and a train are among the vehicles that will fill the streets, with the highly anticipated tree lighting immediately following the parade.

The tree won’t be the only thing that lights up that

Courtesy of Derrick McPeak Westerville tree lighting Family goes to Westerville tree lighting.

evening. Kids can enjoy interacting with costumed characters such as the Grinch, Mrs. Claus, Santa’s elves and a special appearance from Santa.

The event is catered toward the whole family, so adults can look forward to finishing up some last-minute gift shopping in the businesses uptown that will have extended hours for the event. Those old enough can also take advantage of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area and purchase adult beverages at participating businesses.

Attendees can – and should – wrap up the night of community and holiday fun with free cookies and hot chocolate.

No matter how fresh the event is, however, one thing will always remain the same: “The inclusion of all of the city departments coming together to produce something for the community,” says McPeak.

Homemade French hot chocolate

Live your Parisian holiday fantasies from the comfort of your living room with this rich, French-inspired homemade hot chocolate

Ingredients

1 ½ cups whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

2 tsp. powdered sugar

½ tsp. espresso powder (optional, but will intensify the chocolate flavor)

8 oz. bittersweet chocolate at least 70%, chopped (it is recommended to not use chocolate chips, as they contain stabilizers and do not melt well)

Giant bowl of whipped cream for serving

Cocoa or espresso powder for garnish (optional)

Directions

Warm a medium saucepan over medium heat. Use a whisk to mix whole milk, heavy cream, powdered sugar and espresso powder until small bubbles form around the edges of the pot. Watch carefully to make sure the mixture doesn’t boil. Remove from heat and stir in the bittersweet chocolate chunks until they are fully melted. If the chocolate needs help melting, return the saucepan to low heat until the chocolate is melted smoothly. Pour carefully into mugs and top with plenty of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa or espresso powder for the adults or marshmallows and sprinkles for the kids.

Recipe courtesy of Erin Clarke. www.wellplated.com. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved.

