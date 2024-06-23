Keeping Your Dog Hydrated for a Splashing, Slobbering Summer

Hydration is a key part of staying safe and healthy, for man or dog alike. While you’re having fun in the sun, don’t forget about your furry friends.

The American Kennel Club advises that “adult dogs need about one ounce of water per pound of body weight per day.” This means that a 15-pound terrier would need about a standard water bottle’s worth of water while a 70-pound golden retriever would need a whole 2-liter bottle’s worth.

Whether you’re grabbing a coffee or shopping in Uptown, keeping your dogs hydrated throughout the day is integral.

Keeping your dog hydrated can be as simple as carrying around a collapsible water bowl, many of which come with carabiners to latch onto leashes, purses and belt loops for convenience.

While lakes and pools might help Fido fight off the heat, swimming can tire out your dogs and lead to dehydration. Caring for your dog after a swim can look like placing a cooling mat in the shade for them to relax on, or rewarding them with pet-friendly pupsicles.

When visiting Alum Creek State Park you can keep your dogs hydrated and cool by visiting the Friends of Alum Creek Dog Park. With three fenced-in water areas, the off-leash dog park offers an expansive area for your dogs to swim and play without getting too thirsty.

Though the summer is already a difficult time for dogs to keep their paw pads healthy, water softens these pads, leaving them susceptible to breakage. If they’re wet from a swim or you’re planning on taking your pet for a hike at the Hoover Reservoir or one of the city’s many parks, be wary of the temperature of paved paths.

A good rule of thumb to help avoid injury is to press your palm or bare foot against the concrete for a few seconds. If it’s too hot for us, it’s too hot for them. Cooler alternatives, like grass or gravel paths, when walking, running, or hiking will help keep your dog’s pads in good shape.

Remember, when you’re thirsty, your dog is probably thirsty too. If you find yourself reaching for your water bottle, open up that collapsible bowl and pour some out for your furry friend too.

Doggie Do’s and Dont’s

In moderation, dogs can consume a certain selection of human foods. You won’t have to worry if these crumbs fall in your pet’s bowl:

Berries and watermelon

Vegetables, like carrots and corn

Fully cooked, lean meats

Small amounts of cheese

Chunks of coconut

Though, many of us know that man’s best friend doesn’t take kindly to chocolate, there are a multitude of foods and snacks that also contain harmful toxins to dogs.

Avocados

Milk or dairy products

Nuts

Grapes and Raisins

Coffee or caffeine

Save The Date!

Highlands Park Aquatic Center has been known to run its annual Doggie Paddle pool day towards the end of summer. Be on the lookout for when you can bring your pooch to the pool!

