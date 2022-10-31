WARM’s Thanksgiving food drive feeds hundreds in need

For the past 18 years, the Westerville Area Resource Ministry’s (WARM) Thanksgiving program has offered a full Thanksgiving dinner to families that may not otherwise be able to afford one.

WARM provides assistance to Westerville community members who are below the federal poverty guidelines through food donations, as well as programs such as job assistance and economic recovery.

“Through quality programs and services, we facilitate positive change while restoring dignity and hope to make a difference,” says Chad Maxeiner, WARM director of operations.

Photo courtesy of Chad Maxeiner

WARM’s Thanksgiving Blessing program takes place on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, offering families the opportunity to drive through the parking lot of a local church or school and receive the makings for a holiday dinner.

Each family gets a turkey, along with a foil pan to cook it in. They also receive dessert, fresh produce, corn, green beans, baked beans, yams, rolls, and other side dishes and condiments.

“We also provide families with extra touches to try and instill hope and togetherness as we go into the holidays,” Maxeiner says.

The 2021 drive provided holiday meals to 471 families, and Maxeiner expects this year’s event to top that as awareness spreads.

Though the mission of the Thanksgiving Blessing has stayed consistent since its 2004 inception, increases in food prices and need mean more help is needed from the community. WARM as a whole saw a 48 percent increase in client visits this past July compared to last year, and a 58 percent increase in August.

Maxeiner said there are many aspects of WARM and specifically the Thanksgiving Blessing that he enjoys.

Maxeiner appreciates the overwhelming support from the Westerville community, noting that volunteer lists fill up within an hour once released, with more than 120 volunteers turning up to give back.

Photo courtesy of Chad Maxeiner

“You really get to see the community come together to help those in need around them,” Maxeiner says. “But most important is the smiles on the faces of those we serve and knowing that we helped make their Thanksgiving (one) they can truly be thankful for.”

Those interested in helping should check out the WARM website, www.warmwesterville.org, in the next few weeks to find out what kinds of items they can donate. Monetary donations to buy the food are also welcomed; a $30 donation allows an entire family to be fed.

Sweet As Pie Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

6 large sweet potatoes, cubed

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup milk

½ tsp. salt

⅓ cup butter, melted

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Topping

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup melted butter

1 cup pecans, finely chopped (optional)

Instructions

Cut up sweet potatoes into cubes and place in a slow cooker. Pour sugar, beaten eggs, milk, salt, butter and vanilla over potatoes; mix together. Cook on high for three hours. Open lid and mash potatoes.

In another bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, butter and, if desired, pecans. Sprinkle on top of mashed sweet potatoes. Cover and cook on high for one hour.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.