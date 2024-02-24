Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio Takes on Gardening

Don’t be surprised if you see a Ukrainian flag sticking out of one of the Otterbein Community Garden plots. With the garden segmented into plots for students, staff and local organizations to grow their choice of produce, the Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio (UCAO) proudly houses its yearly harvest in one of these plots.

The Ukrainian flag flies in the UCAO's garden plot. Courtesy of Megan Chawansky.

The UCAO plot opens up a world of gardening in which members of the association come to share, embrace and honor their Ukrainian heritage with one another. Together, UCAO members fill the plot with vegetables that bring the flavors of Ukraine to Westerville.

“I’ve tried to grow things that reminded me of my Ukrainian grandmother. So I did cucumbers and dill, just some easy things that I could potentially pickle,” says UCAO member Megan Chawansky, an assistant professor of sport management at Otterbein University.

UCAO plot members also grow rhubarb, lettuce, tomatoes and arugula. Gardeners also grow perennials to settle into the plot and select crops they can return to in later seasons. The community garden plot enables each UCAO member to garden in their own way with plants of their choice, regardless of prior gardening experience, and offers water and tools for those who need them.

People living or working in and around the Westerville and Otterbein communities can get to know one another through the community garden.

“The Ukrainian Cultural Association plot inside of the garden is an example of a unique organization havin

Members of UCAO design signage for crops. Courtesy of Megan Chawansky

g a hub of garden enthusiasts being connected together and, at the same time, with other community organizations in the area,” says Michael Litvinovich, UCAO garden leader.

By dedicating their time to the garden, the UCAO members recognize the value of honoring and sharing their Ukrainian heritage. Even the act of having garden signs written in Ukrainian raises awareness of their culture and, in turn, the crisis in Ukraine.

“I think this was a nice respite for some of us,” says Chawansky. “… We don’t forget about the people, the relatives and the friends we have (in Ukraine) that are dealing with these realities, but you need to be able to balance that with some of the joys.”

UCAO aims to expand its plot for a bigger harvest in the coming seasons. The UCAO welcomes individuals from all backgrounds to join their community and garden, regardless of whether they have Ukrainian heritage.

Borscht

As you find yourself stuck in the ever-changing Ohio weather, Borscht is an easy, sour soup that can be served hot or cold. This meatless take on traditional Ukrainian borscht is the perfect quick and easy way to utilize your garden produce.

Ingredients

3 medium beets, peeled and grated

4 Tbsp. olive oil

8 cups chicken broth

2 cups water

3 medium Yukon potatoes, peeled

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

2 celery ribs, finely chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

4 Tbsp. ketchup or 3 Tbsp. tomato sauce

1 can of white cannellini beans (undrained)

2-3 Tbsp. white vinegar

2 bay leaves

1 large garlic clove

3 Tbsp. chopped dill

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat a large soup pot over medium-high heat and add 2 Tbsp. of oil. Add beets and sauté for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add broth, water, potatoes and carrots. Cook until vegetables become soft, about 10-15 minutes.

Place a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 Tbsp. of oil. Add onion and celery, stirring occasionally until softened. Add 4 Tbsp. of ketchup or 3 Tbsp. of tomato sauce and stir fry for 30 seconds.

Combine the contents of the skillet with the pot. Add 1 can of white cannellini beans, 2-3 Tbsp. of white vinegar, 2 bay leaves, 1 large garlic clove and 3 Tbsp. of chopped dill. Taste and add additional seasoning as needed.

Serve hot or cold.

Recipe courtesy of Natasha Kravchuk. www.natashaskitchen.com

Mary Nader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.