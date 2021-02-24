To eat or not to eat gluten?

Laura Berger is a Westerville dietitian with a knack for cooking and a passion for helping others reach their own health goals, too. This issue we asked her questions about diet myths, healthful food choices and mindful lifestyle choices. We’re hungry for answers and Berger is serving them up hot! Let’s discuss a gluten-free diet.

What the heck IS gluten? Why do some people take it out of their diets?

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, rye and spelt. While it is a component of a carbohydrate food, like wheat and other grains, it is the protein component of these grains.

Who might consider a gluten-free diet?

There are many reasons one might choose to eliminate gluten from their diet. For those who have celiac disease, an autoimmune disease where the immune system attacks the digestive tract in response to digesting gluten, causing inflammation, pain and damage in the intestinal cells, along with other manifestations such as infertility and metabolic bone disease, among others; the only treatment is a total gluten elimination.

Others find they have an allergy or sensitivity to gluten, known as non-celiac gluten sensitivity, an intolerance or immune response when gluten is ingested, causing myriad symptoms similar to those present in celiac disease, ranging from irritable bowel (diarrhea and/or constipation), acid reflux, hives and other autoimmune or inflammatory conditions.

What types of foods have a lot of gluten in them?

Any foods containing wheat, barley, rye or spelt contain gluten, with baked goods and many processed, packaged or premade foods being the biggest culprits. If you look at most grain-based or starchy processed foods, they contain enriched wheat flour as their main ingredient: breads, buns, wraps, deep fried or breaded foods, pastas, cookies, cakes, crackers and cereals contain the largest amount of gluten.

Even if you are not allergic to gluten, should you still avoid it?

If someone does not have a food allergy toward wheat or gluten and are experiencing digestive distress, skin disorders, migraines, autoimmunity or other potential symptoms of gluten intolerance, they could have a gluten sensitivity and might benefit from a gluten-free diet. If they trial a gluten-free diet and feel better or notice symptoms improving, it may be beneficial to avoid gluten long term.

How does one know if they have a gluten sensitivity?

The best way to find out if you are sensitive to gluten is to do a total gluten elimination diet for at least eight weeks, meaning you not only remove the obvious wheat (gluten) foods like breads and pastas, but also hidden sources found in sauces, canned soups and other processed or premade foods. Then, add a significant source of gluten back in and carefully evaluate any symptoms.

In addition, there are blood tests to determine if you have the gene for celiac disease or a food sensitivity blood test or immunoglobulin E, or IgE, allergy blood test can be performed to examine your reaction to wheat.

Will you lose weight if you stop eating gluten?

If done correctly, a gluten-free diet can help someone lose weight, but not for the reason you may think. Gluten itself is not the root cause of weight gain, but it can cause inflammation, or immune activation, which may make it challenging to lose weight. If you have an allergy or sensitivity to gluten and you cut it out, you may see your weight decrease because of calming down inflammation in your body. Chronic inflammation can inhibit weight loss.

Another benefit is that by eliminating gluten you will naturally cut out many foods that are unhealthy and contribute to weight gain, such as fast foods, breaded or deep-fried meats, buns, doughnuts and baked goods, crackers, cookies and pasta.

Do you have a gluten-free recipe for those who are sensitive to gluten?

Going gluten free is easier than you think, it just takes adding in new foods rather than trying to find direct substitutes for everything currently being consumed. Try using vegetables and experimenting with other grains and starches such as quinoa, rice, legumes or sweet potatoes. Creating a meal of protein like meat or beans, gluten-free grain or starchy vegetable, and ample vegetables like broccoli or cauliflower is an easy way to create a simple meal.

If you’re missing sugary breakfast cereal, here’s a breakfast recipe that’s high in protein, healthy fats and fiber.

Grain-free hot cereal

Two servings

Ingredients

• ½ cup almonds, whole or slivered

• ½ cup pecans

• ½ banana

• ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1 ⁄8 tsp. salt

• ¼ cup sweetened or unsweetened vanilla almond or coconut milk, plus more to taste

Directions

Pulse all ingredients in a food processor or blender until desired consistency is reached. Depending on your preference, the hot cereal can be smooth and creamy or chunky. Warm the cereal in the microwave or on the stove until hot. Add fresh berries and more almond milk or coconut milk to taste.

Recipe: Primal Blueprint Quick and Easy Meals, Mark Sisson and Jennifer Meier