Switch up ice cream dates with Coppa Gelato

Coppa Gelato was opened in 2014 by founder Linda Warns-Davis and her family. Since then, the Italian dessert shop has been sold to Jason and Erica Lee, who are big fans of high-quality desserts in any form. Jason’s favorite flavors can be narrowed down to mint chip, chocolate-covered raspberry, and basically anything with peanut butter.”

Coppa’s gelato recipe has a higher proportion of milk and a lower amount of heavy cream compared to typical ice cream. The dessert is churned at a slower rate, leaving a denser and

fuller gelato.

If you’re wondering what makes gelato so special, its history is as rich as each spoonful. Cosimo Ruggieri created the first gelato flavor in Italy during the Renaissance age. It quickly became the dessert of the wealthy, only served in private upper-class residences. However, public popularity spiked when the first-ever gelato café opened in Paris in 1686.

While the original flavors were simple, Coppa’s most popular scoops include bourbon pecan, cookies and milk, triple chocolate, and pistachio. If you’re in the mood to concoct your own combination, Jason has a recommendation.

“Our sorbettos are made with real fruit and go really well with our vanilla bean,” he says.

Homemade Sugar Cones

Recipe from the kitchen of Eileen Gray at Baking Sense.

Photo courtesy of Pexels: Rakicevic Nenad

• ½ cup brown sugar

• ½ cup granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs

• Pinch of salt

• ½ cup whole milk

• ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted •

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

• 1 cup all purpose flour

In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, granulated sugar, salt, eggs, milk, melted butter and vanilla. Whisk in the flour until combined. The batter will look like pancake batter. Set aside the batter for 30 minutes or refrigerate overnight.

Return the batter to room temperature before making the cookies. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Work with two cookies at a time on each baking sheet. For each cookie, spread two tablespoons batter to a 5-6-inch circle. Bake one sheet of cookies until golden brown, about seven to eight minutes.

While the first set of cookies is baking, spread the cookies onto the other sheet. Remove the first sheet from the oven and put in the second sheet. While the second sheet is baking form the cones from the first sheet. Continue working with the sets of cookies until all the batter is used up.

Cool completely. Store at room temperature in a tightly covered container.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com