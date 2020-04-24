Summertime Salad Recipe

Blueberry Lemon Arugula Salad

A Twist of Olives

Ingredients

1/4 cup whole almonds

1/2 tsp. Whole Fruit Eureka Lemon EVOO

1/4 tsp. sea salt

1/4 aged blueberry balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. honey

2 tsp. chopped thyme

1 clove of minced garlic

3 ½ tbsp. Whole Fruit Eureka Lemon EVOO

Salt and pepper to taste

5 oz. baby arugula

1/2 pint fresh blueberries

2 oz. crumbled feta cheese

Zest of 1 lemon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss whole almonds with 1/2 tsp. Whole Fruit Lemon EVOO. Roast in the oven for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from oven and sprinkle with sea salt. Cool completely. Chop and set aside. Combine Aged Blueberry Balsamic Vinegar, honey, chopped thyme, and minced garlic in a bowl. Slowly whisk in Whole Fruit Lemon EVOO. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Arrange baby arugula on serving platter. Top with blueberries, crumbled feta, and chopped almonds. Drizzle prepared vinaigrette over salad and garnish with fresh lemon zest. Enjoy!

We checked in with some of our favorite local restaraunts during COVID-19. You can, too! Tune into websites and social media for carry- out and delivery options.

Pasquale’s Pizza & Pub

“Local restaurants contribute significantly to the local economy, but we also provide that familiar face and personal touch you can’t find anywhere else,” says Anthony Francisco, owner of Pasquale’s Pizza & Pasta. “Without your continuous support, we may have to shut out doors after more than 30 years of business if this continues for a long period of time.”

Personal favorite: Buffalo chicken pizza

Delany’s Diner

“It’s going to be the community that helps each of us get through this time,” says Jeff Miller, owner of Delaney’s Diner. “I’m confident that when this is over, all of us will come out stronger.”

Personal favorite: corned beef hash

101 Beer Kitchen

“Supporting local restaurants at this time is critical,” says Jess Kittrell, owner of 101 Beer Kitchen. “The tips are helping immensely to pay our teams and the restaurant receives 100 percent of the revenue.”

Personal favorite: Shrimp & grits

Java Central Café

“Like all businesses in our industry, COVID-19 has caused an enormous amount of damage,” Andy Piper, co-owner of Java Central says. “However, in the last two weeks, we have been hearing from countless friends, neighbors and family that the Westerville community is behind us and many of these great people have gone out of their way to buy gift cards, order bags of coffee and even just check in to share their support.”

Personal favorite: Every Friday, Java Central has been delivering doorstep packages of coffee. Piper’s favorite part of this is the Pay it Forward Program that allows customers the option of purchasing a $25 or $50 coffee care package for Java Central to deliver to local medical centers, police, fire or EMT stations.

North Star Café

“We have always loved being part of the Uptown Westerville community, but now more than ever,” says Leigh Nordic of Northstar Café. “We’re grateful for the outpouring of community support and guests’ willingness to be adaptable and change the way we serve them. We love Westerville!”

Personal favorite: Buddha bowl