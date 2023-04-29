Simple summer treats that are fun for all ages

A great way to make the most of a summer day is to make a fun treat in the kitchen with your kids. Westerville residents Emily Colgan and Marcia Blanchard are here to help with some fun, easy recipes that kids will love to help make and eat.

Colgan enjoys whipping up a batch of donuts as a special treat to make with her family. She says you can customize these tasty desserts with any topping of your choice. All you need are a few simple ingredients and any sort of fryer, and you’re on your way. The beauty of this recipe is in its simplicity, and it’s something kids will be able to take with them when they shift into adulthood, Colgan says.

“I started when my own kids were old enough to enjoy helping. We have a full house with kids ages 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, so we always have plenty of helpers (and plenty of taste-testers) for yummy recipes,” Colgan says.

Blanchard's go-to morning meal is homemade sausage balls. They only take a few simple steps, and kids will love rolling the mix into little balls. In just 20 minutes of baking, one batch will give you breakfast bites for days. This recipe is perfect to take on the go.

“I used to make these with my kids. They are now 15 and 13 and don’t have much interest in helping me in the kitchen anymore, but they still love eating them.” Blanchard says.

With the extra time at home this summer, try one or both of these recipes with the young ones in your family.

Donuts/Mini Elephant Ears

Ingredients:

Tube of biscuit dough (regular-sized is best for even cooking time, but if jumbo is all you can find, you can always cut the biscuits) Frying oil (Canola or vegetable is best. Olive oil and avocado oil are not recommended.) Your choice of topping – Colgan’s family favorite is just cinnamon sugar, but you could also do jelly, Nutella, etc.

Courtesy of Emily Colgan

Equipment:

Deep fryer (if you have one) or a deep frying pan Tongs Drying rack & cookie sheet

Directions:

Pre-heat the oil in a fryer or frying pan. Make sure you have enough so the biscuit dough floats and doesn't touch the bottom. Check that the oil is hot enough by throwing a small ball of dough the size of a pea into the oil. If it instantly sizzles, it’s ready. Choose your shape! You can do the traditional Berliner and leave them whole, cut holes in the middle for a more American take, cut them in half or thirds for kipferl, or roll them into rods for a quasi-churro. Or flatten them out for a mini elephant ear. Deep fry on both/all sides until golden brown and cooked through. Place on a drying rack over a cookie sheet for several seconds to let grease drip off. Roll in cinnamon sugar or allow to cool slightly and top with spread. Enjoy!

Sausage Balls

1 lb. of pork sausage (any kind)

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cup baking mix like Bisquick or Jiffy

1/2 cup to 3/4 cup milk

1. Mix sausage, cheese and baking mix together.

2. Slowly add milk until the mixture binds.

3. Using a cookie scoop or spoons start dropping approximately a tablespoon of the dough out onto a cookie sheet about two inches apart. This recipe yields approximately 30 to 40 balls depending on the size.

4. Bake at 375 degrees for approximately 20 minutes until golden brown.

Swap the milk with almond milk or the pork sausage with turkey sausage for a healthier alternative.

Allison Shifflett is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.