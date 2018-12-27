WSMS sees an impact with remodeled library

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jean Trimble Now called the Center for Inspiration, the school was ahead of the curve on creating an innovative library space.

It’s a bit crazy to think about, but today’s middle schoolers have never known a life without the internet, digital devices or technological resources. Thus, teaching and learning methods are shifting to adapt to a more technology-heavy society. Schools like Walnut Springs Middle School have embraced these advancements and have seen the positive impact on its students.

Back in 2015, WSMS received a grant which was used to update its library. The school was ahead of the curve on creating an innovative library space. Now called the Center for Inspiration, the library features comfortable café-style sitting areas, an outdoor learning area, a television studio, Chromebooks students can check-out, and a maker’s space where students can create models or projects with resources like a 3D printer or a Cricket vinyl cutter.

Amongst all of the new resources, though, the most valuable resource is the head librarian and media specialist, Jean Trimble.

“Kids can come in and I can help them basically realize their design challenge needs,” Trimble says. “A lot of our kids don’t have those materials (at home) that are in our maker’s space, and it’s reflected in their final projects. So, this actually brings more equity for our students – equity of materials and resources.”

Prior to the renovation, Trimble says an average of 33 students visited the library daily. Trimble now welcomes around 160 to 200 students every day.

Fun Fact: According to a 2013 American Association of School Librarians report, schools that have libraries with qualified school librarians have about 22 percent more students score proficient or above on mandatory reading tests.

And it’s clear why it’s called the Center of Inspiration; Trimble says she’s noticed positive behavioral changes amongst the students who interact with the updated library.

“It’s inspiring a lot of students to say, ‘Oh, I have to do a science fair project or a future city project, and I can use the maker's space or the TV studio and Mrs. Trimble could help me,’” Trimble says. “Students know they have the tools and resources to be better learners, and so I think it’s made a lot of them more confident in their abilities to be better learners.”

Trimble adds that the area has also been beneficial for the teachers.

Students use the Maker's Space to create and build class projects.

“It’s helped teachers imagine more of what they can do and know that they have a resource in place to help achieve that goal,” she says.

But why a middle school? Many tech-heavy resources have been popping up in high schools, aimed at helping students prepare for college. Trimble says that middle schoolers can be particularly impressionable, though.

Jean Trimble teaching WSMS staff how to use virtual reality goggles, so the teachers can then show students how to interact with the device.

“(Middle schoolers) go through a lot of changes, not just academically but physically and socially,” Trimble says. “We wanted to bring more programming to the middle school because this is when students are really figuring out who they are and what they’re interested in doing.”

The goals for the Center of Inspiration range from continuing creative and educational programs – like when astronaut Scott Kelly spoke to students back in November 2018 – to teaching students about the legal and ethical criteria for sources.

“Just getting to know the kids and helping the kids realize their potential – whether that be what they’re reading or creating, or helping them find information about something they’re curious about – that’s my favorite part,” Trimble says.

