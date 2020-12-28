Dressing to impress

Kim Pettingell, marketing director for CHOP5 Salad Kitchen in Westerville, says salads get a bad reputation because, “growing up, salads were part of a meal but not the star of the show.”

Dressing, she says, is a huge part of boosting flavor. Her favorite, made in CHOP5’s kitchen, is the creamy ranch.

“The secret to an amazing salad is that you absolutely have to chop your ingredients together into bite sized pieces and mix the dressing in,” Pettingell says. “You get every ingredient in each bite.”

Secret ingredient! Pettingell says cilantro brown rice is an underrated addition to any salad!

Pairs well with green salad, dried cranberries and chicken

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. grated orange zest

1/2 tsp. ground mustard

1⁄8 tsp. ground pepper

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 tsp. poppy seeds

In a blender, combine the first six ingredients. Pulse for one minute. While pulsing, gradually add oil. Stir in poppy seeds.

Ranch Dressing

Pairs well with assorted vegetables, romaine lettuce and wings

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. dried chives

1 tsp. dried dill

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. white rice vinegar

1 tbsp. water

Place all ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until combined. Serve as a dip or dressing; add more water to thin out if necessary.