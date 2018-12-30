City Reporter | Westerville Magazine Jan/Feb 2019

On Year Later.

Remembering the fallen officers of Westerville Police

One year ago, on a cold, gray Saturday morning in February, Westerville Division of Police (WPD) Officers Anthony “Tony” Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty while responding to a 9-1-1 hang-up call. Officer “Tony” Morelli served the community for 30 years as a patrol and school resource officer. Officer Joering, a 17-year officer with WPD had most recently worked as a detective before accepting a position as a K9 officer with Sam, a Belgian Malinois and WPD’s newest dog at the time. Their deaths were an unprecedented tragedy for the City and inspired an unprecedented outpouring of community support, rallying behind the banner of #WestervilleStrong.

For many months, Westerville was cast in blue lights and ribbons. As business in the City resumed and the community found its new normal, it became clear that things would never be quite the same. February 10 will be a day forever etched into the history of the City.

In the spirit of continuing the supportive and caring momentum generated after the tragic event, community members banded together to spread kindness to honor Officers Morelli and Joering. To name a few examples, groups were created to advocate for acts of kindness in their honor; the Westerville City School District dedicated Westerville South High School’s new victory bell to Westerville’s first responders; the Ohio Department of Transportation designated a portion of I-270 as, “Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering Memorial Highway” and much more.

Work to honor the legacies of Westerville’s fallen officers will continue in 2019 with the expansion of First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St. The park, funded partially by an appropriation of $500,000 donation from the Ohio General Assembly, will be expanded to honor all first responders, with a special tribute to Officers Morelli and Joering.

A community memorial event is planned for Sunday, Feb. 10. More information will be available on the City’s website, www.westerville.org/westervillestrong.

Westerville Eyeing Spot on “Top7” Smart Communities List

The City of Westerville will soon learn if the community is included on the list of 2019 Top7 Intelligent Communities by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF). Westerville was one of only four U.S. cities to be named to the 2019 Global Smart 21 Communities by ICF in October.

ICF officials define smart communities as those which have come to understand the challenges of a global economy and taken conscious steps to create an ecosystem capable of prospering within it. The ICF evaluates communities on the basis of their performance in six key indicators: broadband connectivity, knowledge workforce, innovation, digital equality, sustainability and advocacy. This year, the community’s performances were evaluated against the theme of Infinite Learning.

During the process, communities are evaluated based on collaborative efforts between city government, private business and education. The City has worked closely with representatives from The Point at Otterbein University, Westerville City Schools, Westerville Public Library and other key stakeholders to craft the nomination, which combines reporting data with narrative storytelling, demonstrating the community’s strengths as a hub of innovation and opportunity.

Initiatives like the City's WeConnect data center and fiber network were representative elements of this innovative approach in the Westerville application which resulted in the Smart 21 designation.

The City of Hudson, Ohio was the other municipality in the state to be named to the Smart21 list. The cities of Columbus and Dublin have previously been recognized as Smart21 communities.Top7 finalists will be announced on Feb. 11. Those who make the list will be in the running to be named the ICF Intelligent Community of the Year.

For more information about ICF, visit www.intelligentcommunity.org.

Public Saftey Profile: Spend a Day in the Life of A Westerville Firefighter

According to Battalion Chief Andy Hicks, it takes a lot of planning to be ready to jump into spontaneous action.

“The first thing they do at the beginning of each shift is to go through the trucks, front to back, to make sure they know where everything is,” Chief Hicks says. “It’s like muscle memory, they need to know where the equipment is when the pressure is on.”

At the crash site, the Westerville Division of Police secures the scene while the WFD crew makes quick work of assessing the victims. Emergency medical services (EMS) calls make up a large share of WFD’s overall workload. As Chief Hicks will tell you, Westerville firefighters are wired to help.

“You hear about the glamour of firefighting, the excitement. But most of these professionals have a real sense of community. They’re action-driven. These aren’t the people who would want to sit in a cubicle,” Hicks says. Action-driven indeed. In 2017, WFD responded to 5,464 EMS and 2,064 fire-related calls.

Chief Hicks says the nature of the work has changed drastically during his 35-year career. On the firefighting side, synthetic materials used in newer homes lead to fires that burn faster and hotter than before. The dangers for EMS work have increased as well, with more responses to people who have ingested fentanyl, a narcotic that can cause harm to first responders who come into contact with the smallest amount. To counter this, WFD places great importance on continuous education and training.

“We’re having to be better educated in everything we do. We have to understand the science,” Chief Hicks says.

Westerville firefighters work 24-hour shifts, so when they’re not responding to calls and training, they take care of other tasks from installing free smoke detectors through the You Call, We’ll Install program to equipment maintenance, general housekeeping around the stations and more.

Get a closer look at the Westerville Division of Fire, visit www.westerville.org/fire.

Staff Profile: Welcome to Westerville, Assistant Chief Murchland

In October 2018, the City of Westerville Division of Police welcomed Holly Murchland as the newest Assistant Chief of Police. A 25-year veteran of the law enforcement field, Chief Murchland holds a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from Anderson University. She came to Westerville from the Kettering Police Department, where she had a robust career including assignments as a patrol officer, evidence technician, field training officer and hostage negotiator. When she's not serving the Westerville Community, Chief Murchland enjoys spending time with her husband, Bob, and two daughters, Madeline and Morgan.

Welcome to Westerville! Why did you decide to enter the field?

Law enforcement was a profession I knew I wanted to be a part of from the time I was a child. I had a fascination with superheroes, especially Wonder Woman, and this was the closest thing I could think of to being a superhero. I always found law enforcement as an honorable and noble profession and I wanted to be a part of that.

Describe your career experience thus far.

I retired from the Kettering Police Department after 25 years of service. I worked a variety of assignments and also participated in a variety of Community Outreach Programs including self-defense programs for women and children, as well as the development of the Kettering Police Department’s Junior Crime Scene Investigation Camp. I was promoted to sergeant, where I served as the first line supervisor for both patrol officers and commander of the Hostage Negotiation Team. Later, I took on the role of first line supervisor for the Kettering Communication Center. I oversaw the successful consolidation of the Police and Fire Centers into one cohesive communication center. After the joint center was established, I led the process of obtaining an important accreditation for the center. When I earned the rank of lieutenant, I became the Kettering Police Department’s first female command officer. I served as the third-watch patrol commander, and lastly the commander of the Kettering Investigations Section.

What has been the proudest moment in your career?

When I served as the third-watch commander in Kettering, we started the year with a shift goal of working on our ability to work together as a cohesive team. We exceeded expectations and really knocked this goal out of the park. Working together as a team we had over 100% increase in drug arrests and a 16% increase in overall arrests. I was very proud of all the work the officers on my shift did to accomplish this.

What do you hope to accomplish during your time in Westerville?

I hope to continue and build off of what Chief Morbitzer has already accomplished regarding the various Community Outreach projects. The strong bond and relationship that has been established between the police and the community of Westerville is evident and I would want to ensure it continues and grows.

What’s the best thing about your job?

I have been blessed with the opportunity to work, both at Kettering and now Westerville with some of the very best people. They are hard-working, smart, funny and caring and I’m proud to be a part of that.

What’s something about your job that might surprise people?

I think it would surprise people with how much fun the job can be. People have a tendency to view police officers as always having to be stern and, obviously, there are plenty of those moments where we are dealing with very serious situations and issues. However, between those serious moments can be a lot of laughter. It is really important to keep a sense of humor to help you through those challenging times.

Chandler Promoted to Assistant Chief In December, WPD Lt. Charles Chandler was promoted to Assistant Chief. Chief Chandler, who most recently served as a commander of the Detective Bureau, holds a Bachelors and a Masters degree in Criminal Justice. He is expected to take his ceremonial oath of office in early 2019.

Economic Development Profile: South State Street Investments Continue to Pay Off

Nearly two years after the City celebrated the official end of the South State Street Improvements project, the commercial area continues to boom. The improvements, representing a $30 million investment from the City over eight years, have generated approximately $75 million in private investment in the area.

“We worked strategically to revitalize the infrastructure of the City’s major southern gateway and now we’re seeing the fruits of our labor in real-time, with businesses choosing to move to and grow in the area,” says Jason Bechtold, Economic Development Director for the City of Westerville.

Case in point: Primary Solutions, which combined two locations into one facility at 707 Park Meadow Rd. in July. Owner Brian Marshall says the public investment in the area was a big draw.

“We chose Westerville because of its great mix of business-friendly amenities as well as having benefits for our employees. Our office is right on the Alum Creek bike trail and we have staff that enjoy it daily. The [South] State Street corridor is a big draw at lunchtime and Uptown is a great gathering spot after work,” Marshall says. “Our customers can now easily navigate the upgraded south corridor and find our offices. The proximity to I-270 makes it easy.”

Anchored by the Aloft Hotel, 32 Heatherdown Dr., the updates to the South State Street area today have set the stage for more growth like with Financial Providence Group, moving in recently and a First Watch restaurant expected to open in spring 2019.

Learn more about strides the City has taken to bolster economic development at business.westerville.org.

Keep Up On Snow Plowing Progress This Winter When snow falls in the city, the Westerville Public Service Department’s Road Warriors work day and night to keep streets safe and clear for first responders, residents and visitors.You can track Westerville Road Warriors in two, six, 12 and 24-hour increments and find data about your specific street on the Westerville Road Warriors portal. Access it on the My Westerville mobile app or on any device by visiting www.westerville.org/roadwarriors.

Hotel Blendon, also known as the Holmes Hotel, in 1908.

This Day in History: Uptown Hotel Owner Extends Hospitality to Plymouth Rock Chicks

One hundred years ago, Westerville residents were chirping about the City’s newest arrivals, a brood of young chickens. According to the Public Opinion, the chicks belonged to Fred E. Smith, owner of the Hotel Blendon (also known as the Holmes Hotel, located at the southeast corner of Main and State streets). These chicks were not intended for the average Joe. According to the paper, “If anyone wants to get on the right side of the genial proprietor of ye hostelry, they will have to treat those chickens with respect.” The birds, which were “nursed by day and cuddled by night,” were far from house pets. The publication stated that they were to be served at Fourth of July dinner. This and hundreds of other fascinating facts, materials and artifacts are on display at the local history center. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Sunday. Visit www.westervillelibrary.org/local-history to learn more.

Mark Your Calendars

Westerville Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration

Monday, Jan. 21 beginning at 8 a.m.

The Westerville community will celebrate the 14th-annual Westerville Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at the Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center (1630 Schrock Rd.) on Monday, Jan. 21. Online registration for this event closes on Monday, Jan. 14. All are invited to join this morning of unity, song and celebration of community.

The morning’s theme is Remain Awake and will feature a presentation by Reverend Dr. Gayle Fisher-Stewart, who served 20 years as a police officer and now serves at Calvary Episcopal Church. The celebration also includes the annual Fouse and Alston Awards, which recognize students and community members who have put the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. into action. Registration prices are $30 per adult and $20 per student. Businesses may sponsor a table for $350, which includes 10 breakfast registrations and special recognition as a table sponsor. Program advertising and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Find more information at www.westervillechamber.com.

Placing ribbons

Community Memorial Event

Sunday, Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

A community memorial event to honor Westerville Division of Police Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering is planned for Sunday, Deb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Westerville South High School 303 S. Otterbein Ave,

For more information, visit www.westerville.org/weservillestrong.