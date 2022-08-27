Celebrate Wizards and Wands month with Westerville Public Library

It’s the fifth anniversary of the Wizards and Wands Festival, created and hosted by the Westerville Library Oct. 1-31. This year, the library invites patrons of all ages to champion the power of stories with its Fantasy Fandoms theme, in addition to its mission that carries throughout the years: To celebrate the magic of the library.

From Hocus Pocus to Lord of the Rings to How to Train Your Dragon, fantasy worlds of all kinds will be celebrated during the month-long magical event.

“This goes far beyond the wizarding world,” says Robin Gibson, Youth Services Manager. “There’s bugs and stilt walkers and wood carving and science experiments and music. It’s like you’re stepping through the pages of a book.”

Bite into a bit of whimsy – and supernatural – with this simple, yet delightful cake recipe from the event organizers that honors the world of Stranger Things.

Demogorgon Upside Down Cake

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 can (20 oz.) pineapple slices in juice, drained, juice reserved

1 jar (6 oz.) maraschino cherries without stems, drained

1 box yellow cake mix + ingredients listed on package

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 325 degrees if using a dark or nonstick pan.

Melt butter in oven in a 13x9-inch pan, then scatter brown sugar over melted butter evenly. Then, place pineapple slices atop brown sugar, followed by a cherry in the center of each slice. Press the remaining cherries into brown sugar around the outside of slices.

Measure out reserved pineapple juice, adding enough water to have liquids equal 1 cup. Then, prepare cake batter as instructed while substituting pineapple juice and water mixture when recipe calls for water. Pour batter into pan over top of brown sugar, pineapple and cherries.

Bake for 42 to 48 minutes or 44 to 53 if using dark/nonstick pan. After removing from oven, run knife around edge of pan to loosen cake immediately. Place serving plate upside down on pan, then flip plate and pan over. Keep pan on top of cake for at least five minutes to allow brown sugar to drip on cake, then remove pan. Let cool for half an hour. Good to serve warm or cool.

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.