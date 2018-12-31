Calendar | Westerville January/February 2018

January
Jan. 1
OhioHealth First on the First 5K
11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.m3ssports.com
Jan. 5
Paint the ‘Ville Teal
9 a.m.-noon, 285 N. State St., Ste. 200 Uptown Westerville www.paintthevilleteal.org
Jan. 7-Feb. 13
Plane of Liberation: Dialectic of Social Space
Leslie H. and Ethyl Rose Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 7-May 1
Land in Flames
Fisher Gallery, 27 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 9
Preschool Open House
6:30-8 p.m. Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
Jan. 12
Sharon Woods: Winter Hike
10-11 a.m., Sharon Woods Metro Park, 6911 Cleveland Ave., www.metroparks.net
Jan. 21
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast Celebration
8 a.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.westervillechamber.com
Jan. 16-April 27
Paraiso Tropical (Tropical Paradise)
The Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 19-20
Festival: A Two-Day Celebration of Student-Imagined Work
8 p.m., Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 27
Inniswood: Winter Hike
2-4 p.m., Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org
Jan. 27
New Babylon (a silent film)
5 p.m., Riley Auditorium in Battelle Hall, 170 W. Park St., www.westervillesymphony.org
February
Feb. 2
Tunes & Tales
9:30-10 a.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Feb. 2
Chilly Open
Noon-5 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.chillyopen.org
Feb. 14-17 and 21-23
Hay Fever
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
Feb. 16
Westerville Community Bowl-A-thon
11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Columbus Square Bowling Palace, 5707 Forest Hills Blvd., Columbus, www.westervillebowlathon.com
Feb. 22-March 14
22nd Annual Juried Student Exhibition – Public Reception
5-7 p.m., Leslie H. and Ethyl Rose Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
Through March 1
Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest: Accepting Submissions
Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
March 1-4
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout central Ohio, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com