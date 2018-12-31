Calendar | Westerville January/February 2018

Mark your calendar! Events in Westerville, Ohio in January and February 2019

January

Jan. 1

OhioHealth First on the First 5K

11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.m3ssports.com

Jan. 5

Paint the ‘Ville Teal

9 a.m.-noon, 285 N. State St., Ste. 200 Uptown Westerville www.paintthevilleteal.org

Jan. 7-Feb. 13

Plane of Liberation: Dialectic of Social Space

Leslie H. and Ethyl Rose Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 7-May 1

Land in Flames

Fisher Gallery, 27 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 9

Preschool Open House

6:30-8 p.m. Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

Jan. 12

Sharon Woods: Winter Hike

10-11 a.m., Sharon Woods Metro Park, 6911 Cleveland Ave., www.metroparks.net

Jan. 21

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast Celebration

8 a.m., Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd., Columbus, www.westervillechamber.com

Jan. 16-April 27

Paraiso Tropical (Tropical Paradise)

The Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 19-20

Festival: A Two-Day Celebration of Student-Imagined Work

8 p.m., Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 27

Inniswood: Winter Hike

2-4 p.m., Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd., www.inniswood.org

Jan. 27

New Babylon (a silent film)

5 p.m., Riley Auditorium in Battelle Hall, 170 W. Park St., www.westervillesymphony.org

February

Feb. 2

Tunes & Tales

9:30-10 a.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 2

Chilly Open

Noon-5 p.m., Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell, www.chillyopen.org

Feb. 14-17 and 21-23

Hay Fever

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

Feb. 16

Westerville Community Bowl-A-thon

11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Columbus Square Bowling Palace, 5707 Forest Hills Blvd., Columbus, www.westervillebowlathon.com

Feb. 22-March 14

22nd Annual Juried Student Exhibition – Public Reception

5-7 p.m., Leslie H. and Ethyl Rose Miller Gallery, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Through March 1

Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest: Accepting Submissions

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

March 1-4

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout central Ohio, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

