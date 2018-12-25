Bookmarks | Westerville January/February 2019

Recommended Reads from Megan Chrusciel, Adult Services Librarian

By Scott Douglas

Improving your health can be a daunting task; this step-by-step guide shares small ways to gradually improve your health and your life without being overwhelmed.

By Jessamyn Stanley

This how-to book breaks down stereotypes about who is “allowed” to do yoga. It teaches the reader that yoga is for everyone, and the purpose of yoga should be to feel better, not about how one looks.

By Bryant Johnson

Despite being an octogenarian, the Supreme Court justice manages to keep her body and her mind fit and sprightly. This humorous book will teach you how to do the same.

By Barbara Ehrenreich

This book delves into the ways in which our bodies will resist our best efforts to live longer and encourages the reader to focus on what really matters in life even when we aren’t in control.

By Candice Kumai

Based upon Japanese traditions, this guidebook offers advice for cultivating strength and a good life along with Japanese-inspired recipes.

By Frank M D Lipman

The author encourages readers to improve their overall health by focusing on six key strategies: eat, sleep, move, protect, unwind and connect.

Recommended Reads from Annamarie Carlson, Youth Services Librarian

By Gaia Cornwall (picture book)

Jabari has passed his swim test, and he is excited to finally join his friends in the community pool. But first, he needs to master one more challenge—jumping off the diving board.

By David A. Adler (reader)

Sports-fanatic Mo has found his new favorite sport—basketball! As the shortest member of the team, he is struggling to play as well as his teammates. Can Mo learn to pass the ball before the big game?

By Shaquille O’Neal (first chapter)

Little Shaq breaks his favorite video game and needs to earn the money to replace it. He learns everyday lessons while working with his teammates on and off the court. Written by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

By Hena Khan (juvenile fiction)

Fourth grader Zayd Saleem dreams of being the next NBA star, but first he must make it onto his school’s star basketball team. Can Zayd convince his parents that basketball—not playing the violin—is his destiny?

By Victoria Jamieson (juvenile graphic novel)

Astrid and Nicole have always been inseparable, until Nicole signs up for dance camp over the summer. Left on her own, Astrid attends roller derby camp where she discovers what it takes to a strong, fierce roller girl.

By Gary Gramling (juvenile non-fiction)

The ultimate book for football fans, this handbook includes trivia, statistics, player-comparison charts, game-winning strategies, and more. Perfect for the young sports fan.

By Laurie Hernandez (juvenile biography)

Gold-medal winning Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, nicknamed “the Human Emoji”, shares her story about growing up dreaming to be an Olympian and all the sacrifices, trials, and triumphs along the way.

By Gill Connell

This resource guide uses current research, action tips, diagrams, and the kinetic scale (a map of active learning by age) to help parents and caregivers learn how they can keep their children active and healthy.

By Kwame Alexander (teen fiction)

After suffering a family tragedy, Chuck Bell moves in with his grandparents where he discovers a love for basketball and learns hard lessons about friendship. This is the prequel to the Newbery-winner The Crossover.