Blue Santa Takes Over State Theatre in Uptown Westerville

Danny Hernandez, part-owner of Blue Santa Mexican Grill in Uptown Westerville, came to America from his hometown south of Mexico City and opened the restaurant’s original location in Polaris. When he had the opportunity to move the business, he knew he wanted to serve the Westerville community.

“When we looked at the opportunities in Westerville, we found this location,” Hernandez says. “The population is made up of good people. It’s wise to stay in this building, it’s a good spot.”

Blue Santa now inhabits the former State Theatre, and you can still see remnants of the old theater as you dine, such as the subway-tiled lobby, which still feels like a box office.

By Tyler Kirkendall

The decor is largely Dia de los Muertos themed, which Hernandez says they chose to create a fun atmosphere for guests. Enjoyment and indulgence are the larger themes that run through everything that Blue Santa does.

“I’m so happy that customers come and take lunch or dinner and drinks and they go home happy,” Hernandez says. “If the customer’s happy, I’m happy, too.”

I ordered a Miami vice, which some bartenders colloquially call “the pain in the (rear end)” since it is a half-and-half strawberry daiquiri and pina colada. The drink was impressively fruity, allowing the flavors of the mixture to shine without excessive sweetness. The drink lineup features plenty of variety, with eight frozen margarita machines spinning constantly.

By Tyler Kirkendall Blue Santa's chips and salsa.

Impactful flavors are a signature element in many Mexican dishes, and even the chips and salsa at Blue Santa have a fresh, memorable punch to them.

With a quick scan of the menu, you will notice that there is a distinct split between options for those who want to be health-conscious and those who are embracing indulgence. Options range from fresh ceviche with produce and lean meats to deep-fried fajitas.

Hernandez brings authentic recipes with him from south of the border, and he is not afraid to craft unique dishes that satisfy the imagination. If you get a few drinks in and you begin to crave a dish that is meaty, cheesy, crunchy or just hearty in general, you may have a hard time making a choice.

I chose Texas rice, which featured a bed of rice with peppers, onions, tomatoes, shrimp, steak and chicken. All of this was topped with the signature cheese sauce, which I felt obligated to try due to its presence all over the menu.

By Tyler Kirkendall Blue Santa's Texas Rice

This mixture was grilled and tossed together, and presentation was sacrificed in this case for satisfaction. This was a perfect dish for a hungry, indecisive diner. As is rarely the case with similar platters, Texas rice was served with more meat and vegetables than rice.

The mixture of the produce and steak, shrimp, and chicken was filling, well-seasoned and nicely charred. I imagine the mixture was tossed on a hot cooktop, and the flavors of each element congealed well during this process.

The signature cheese sauce is worthy of its title, as it was the glue that held everything together. Everything came together to be zesty and salty, a satisfying meal that would be otherworldly even without a series of sweet, boozy drinks.

Sopa De Lentejas

If you end up snowed in this year and want a healthy, hearty meal to keep you warm, try out this sopa de lentejas, or lentil soup. This recipe is healthy and simple; it can be done in just 30 minutes!

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. avocado or grapeseed oil

½ small white or yellow onion, diced

2 medium carrots, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

5 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 medium tomato, diced

1 cup dry lentils, rinsed and dried

1 cube chicken bullion

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. oregano

½ tsp fresh ground pepper

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Method

Heat a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and add 1 Tbsp. of oil.

Once the oil is hot, add onion, carrots, celery and garlic. Cook until the vegetables become fragrant and slightly soft, about 3 minutes.

Add broth, tomato, lentils, bullion, salt, pepper and oregano.

Once mixture starts to boil, add cilantro and cover with a lid. Reduce to a simmer.

Cook, stirring occasionally until the lentils are soft, approximately 18 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.

Serve hot and add hot sauce or fresh squeezed lime, garnish with small sprig of cilantro.

Recipe courtesy of Ana Frias. www.muydelish.com. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.