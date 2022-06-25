There’s plenty to do in the Tri-Village area for older adults

Mary Bova-Ervin is always impressed with her dance students. She first came to Grandview Heights as a professional dancer in the early 1980s but soon found herself in front of the class rather than within it, teaching line dancing to students predominantly between the ages of 50 and 80. But her students’ ages don’t mean they’re any less dedicated or enthusiastic.

“They’re very energetic; they don’t let age get in the way,” Bova-Ervin says. “I’m very proud that they don’t want to say, ‘Oh, we’re older now. We can’t do stuff,’ because they can kick it up.”

Throughout the Tri-Village area, older adults find ways to stay active physically, mentally and socially. That can mean anything from dance classes and history lessons to travel and more.

A Place to Call Home

Both Grandview and Upper Arlington have spaces and services dedicated to older adults through the cities’ parks and recreation departments.

The spaces are similar in the range of activities they offer. At the Grandview Center, a typical month might offer clubs for books and card games, exercise classes spanning from chair yoga to heavy free weights and movie nights. Upper Arlington’s Senior Center includes many similar offerings as well as billiards, history classes and art programs. And these offerings are anything but dated – visitors can enjoy Wii Sports bowling at the Grandview Center or take iPhone classes at Upper Arlington’s Senior Center.

The programs don’t just keep participants busy. In fact, these offerings are vital to helping Tri-Village older adults stay active, social and connected as they advance into their retirement years.

“I do a lot of things at 76 years old that a lot of people can’t do,” says Jeff Ridgway, a retired car dealership manager. “When I retired that’s what I was really afraid of – becoming a couch potato.”

Though not typically his type of activity, Ridgway says line dancing classes were what first brought him to the Upper Arlington Senior Center. Previously overseeing 80-some people at work, line dancing gave him back the relationships and connections he’d been missing.

Ridgway has been able to keep his social life flourishing through the senior center’s personal trainers, yoga classes, movies and other activities.

Many older adults are searching for that sense of community when they consider activities and programs to participate in. Upper Arlington Recreation Manager Patrick Monaghan says that’s one of the main draws for many visitors to the local senior center.

“This is a special place for our membership,” he says. “It’s really seen as a second home for many of them. They can come and be with their friends; it’s just a great social atmosphere.”

The centers are a valuable place to build meaningful friendships. Annie Weileacher, a retired sous chef, says she’s even found vacation buddies through the Upper Arlington Senior Center.

“I come alone,” she says. “But then, once I walk through the door, my friends are here.”

All About Community

Weileacher, who grew up in Upper Arlington and returned after nearly three decades living elsewhere, says that the broader community is an important part of what makes the Tri-Village area welcoming to older adults. She appreciates both the feeling that the city cares for residents of all ages and its intimate atmosphere.

“It’s such a close knit (community),” she says. “You can walk to a lot of places.”

It helps that there’s plenty to do in the area beyond community centers.

Grandview Heights Recreation Superintendent Taylor Tobias says that older adults enjoy the area’s 45 acres of parks and green spaces and events hosted around the community, such as the Grandview Heights Public Library’s Music on the Lawn series. Annual luncheons for Thanksgiving and Christmas often bring together as many as 100 older adults.

Both Grandview and Upper Arlington host free, outdoor concert series in the summer.

Music on the Lawn

Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. First Ave., 7:30-8:30 p.m.

June 7 – Hang Time (Rock)

June 14 – The Conspiracy Band (R&B/Funk)

June 21 – The British Invasion (’60s music)

June 28 – Dre Peace (Soul)

July 5 – Topher James & Biscuit Brigade (R&B/Soul)

July 12 – Dawna (Rock)

July 19 – Tony Monaco Trio (Jazz)

July 26 – The Randys (Eclectic oldies)

Music in the Parks

Various Upper Arlington Parks, 7-8:30 p.m.

June 9 – Ladies of Longford (Contemporary Celtic), Sunny 95 Park

June 16 – Paisha Thomas (Soul/Roots), Sunny 95 Park

June 23 – Josh Gilbert Band (Americana/Blues/Rock), Sunny 95 Park

June 30 – The Big Badd (Top 40/Rock/Funk), Sunny 95 Park

July 7 – Dawna (Roots/Rock/Blues), Thompson Park South

July 14 – The Mighty Troubadours (Contemporary bluegrass), Thompson Park South

July 21 – NACHO Street Band @ Summer Celebration (New Orleans Jazz/Pop/Funk), Thompson Park North

Oct. 2 – Raquel & the Wildflowers @ Fall Festival (Country/Rock), Fancyburg Park

A similar range of attractions in Upper Arlington stands out to Monaghan.

“There are a lot of things happening in the community,” Monaghan says. “It’s a community that really supports the older adult residents and that really impressed me when I first came here.”

Ridgway says he enjoys community events such as Labor Neighbor Day and the Upper Arlington Civic Association’s Fourth of July Celebration. He also volunteers and likes taking nature walks.

He certainly doesn’t feel limited to his immediate surroundings. Ridgway loves to travel, especially internationally, though he’s stuck to stateside trips on his motorcycle in recent times. Last summer, he rode it on a trip to Glacier National Park in Montana.

“I pushed it for my age and my stamina,” Ridgway says. “But I’m glad I did.”

Mariah Muhammad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.