Mike Patterson makes a home in parks and recreation

As a child, Mike Patterson spent much of his time at Pierce Field playing baseball, riding bikes, or using the playground equipment. It was a staple of his youth, and part of what made Grandview Heights home for him. After moving to the area in the second grade, Patterson fell in love with the community.

John Nixon John Nixon Photography

As director of Grandview Heights parks and recreation, Patterson’s job now is to maintain and promote his childhood stomping grounds– an ideal job.

“My boys are down there playing on, not the same equipment, but in the same space that I was,” Patterson says about the local playground. “The (playground) was nice when I used it but its very nice now.”

His career seems almost foretold considering his history with Grandview Heights and early years roaming the Robert Louis Stevenson Elementary School lot. He spent his adolescence involved with many of the activities and spaces he oversees today, participating in flag football, basketball, baseball and swimming while enjoying community offerings like the Pierce Field Fun Center and annual Pumpkin Run.

After graduating from Bowling Green State University with a degree in physical education Patterson took a position in the parks and recreation department back in his hometown. At the time, he had no intentions to make a career out of it.

He recalls telling his predecessor, Sean Robey, when he started with the department in 2005 that, “I could see myself here for a couple years.”

Regardless of his intentions, Patterson soon found himself in a supervisor role for the parks and recreation department, running camps, coaching and overseeing sports leagues. It was a perfect fit for him, satisfying his aversion to desk jobs and desire to stay moving while at work.

“I grew up playing sports and doing activities,” Patterson says. “I wasn’t ever looking for a desk job, I always had to be moving and that position afforded me that ability.”

It probably didn’t hurt that Patterson found familiar faces working with the parks and recreation department, specifically former Mayor Ray DeGraw. Before DeGraw took the mayor’s seat, Patterson knew him as coach during his youth soccer days and recalls growing up with DeGraw’s son. DeGraw’s daughter even babysat Patterson.

“I’ve known the DeGraw family for a long time,” he says. “I certainly didn’t know I was going to work for Mayor DeGraw when I was his goalkeeper in second and third grade.”

× Expand John Nixon John Nixon Photography

When Patterson took on the role of director in 2017, it was an easy transition. Patterson, who now resides in Worthington with his wife, Kylene, and sons, Brady, 5; and Connor, 2; appreciates Grandview Heights for the same reasons many others do: its sense of community, walkability, good schools and restaurants.

“The community aspect of Grandview is one of my main draws,” he says. “It’s the same as when I was a second-grader: you know your neighbor, you know your friends, you look out for your neighbor, you look out for your community members.”

As director, he’s sought to bring out those same community values through his work. Patterson aimed to expand the amount of programming offered and has succeeded in creating new opportunities for community members, especially non-traditional activities like princess tea and pumpkin carving events.

One of his biggest achievements has been launching the Tri-the-Heights Youth Triathlon, which drew upward of 350 participants in 2019, only its second year.

Patterson credits the community with helping to make the work of the parks and recreation department possible, noting the nearly 100 volunteers who helped on race day for Tri-the-Heights. He adds that new programming ideas often come from interested community members.

“We lean on volunteer help a lot,” Patterson says. “It is their community. It gives them an outlet to participate.”

Patterson also praises his staff for the successes of the parks and recreation department and all that it is able to offer.

“They’ve bought in and have been great,” he says. “They are very open to new ideas, new programs and new initiatives.”

Patterson views himself as only one part of a hard-working team that together helps make Grandview Heights a better community. And that community is just as important to Patterson who grew up playing on the same playgrounds and parks he now works to keep pristine. His oldest son has already participated in flag football, the pumpkin run and both years of Tri-the-Heights.

“(My kids) come to work with dad a lot,” Patterson says. “I’m starting to become a participant in these even more… but now as a participating parent.”

Cameron Carr is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.