Heart to Heart Food Pantry 2019 Hunger Hoedown

Did you know that more than 1.7 million people struggle with hunger in Ohio? In 1986, Columbus-based First Community Church set out to connect volunteers and resources to central Ohioans in need.

Thanks to the volunteer work of many, Heart to Heart Food Pantry – located in the community outreach building of the church’s south campus in Grandview Heights – has evolved into something better described as a local resource center than simply a food pantry.

2019 Hunger Hoedown

Though the community is welcome to make food donations, residents should consider donating money rather than goods, since the pantry can buy food from the Mid-Ohio Foodbank at a substantially discounted rate. In fact, Heart to Heart will be hosting its annual Hunger Hoedown fundraising event Feb. 1 from 6-9 p.m. in the church’s north campus at 3777 Dublin Rd., offering residents an opportunity to donate while having some family fun.

“Families can expect to have fun (while) square dancing with a professional square dance caller, Eddie Powell, along with other line dances,” says Leslie Bowman, Heart to Heart’s intern currently earning a master in social work from The Ohio State University and Hunger Hoedown committee chairperson.

Local businesses donate all of the raffle prizes; in the past, sponsors have included COSI, Magic Mountain Polaris, Skyline Chili, Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and more.

“There will be Donatos pizza, raffles and children's games to participate in along with a photo booth for the whole family,” says Bowman.

Visit www.h2h.fcchurch.com to purchase tickets for the 2019 Hunger Hoedown.

Cooking for a Cause

Diane Sturges, one of many dedicated volunteers, donates her time teaching monthly cooking classes to clients at the pantry that lack experience working with fresh ingredients. She works with another volunteer, Dr. Mohammad Kas, to educate the clients and give them the confidence to cook outside of their wheelhouse.

“I find out what the pantry has in abundance and look online for recipes. I supply whatever ingredients are lacking and copies of the recipes,” says Sturges. “We are very creative with ingredients and Dr. Mohammad Kas usually shares his nutritional knowledge of the recipes with cooking class participants.”

Sturges encourages clients to share recipes with one another and is always open to new recipe suggestions. Aside from the monthly class, there are sometimes recipes posted in the actual pantry that clients can reference when shopping. In fact, a second-grade class from Windemere Elementary School donated a couple dozen meal-prep kits to the pantry with all of the ingredients needed to prepare the recipe included.

“I am always looking for people willing to lead a cooking class. We have fun doing it and then we share our results with clients waiting to shop,” says Sturges. “Sweet potato black bean chili was one of our most popular recipes.”

Five-Ingredient Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili

Courtesy of Minimalist Baker

Ingredients:

1 medium onion diced (yellow or white)

1 15-oz. can of black beans

4 cups chopped sweet potatoes

2 cups vegetable stock

1 16-oz. jar of chunky salsa

2 cups water

Optional Spices:

1 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp chipotle powder

1-2 tsp hot sauce

Instructions:

Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a large pot over medium heat, add onions and season with a healthy pinch of both salt and pepper. Stir over medium heat until onions are translucent and soft.

Add sweet potato and all of the spices. Cook for 3 minutes. Then add salsa, water and vegetable stock.

Jenny Wise is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.