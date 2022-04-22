Tri-Village | Upper Arlington Community Foundation appoints Jessica Grisez as executive director

Courtesy of Upper Arlington Community Foundation

The Upper Arlington Community Foundation (UACF) has announced the appointment of Jessica Grisez, CFRE, CAP, as the organization’s new executive director, with board chair Mike Fitzpatrick sharing the news.

“The UACF board is thrilled to share the selection of Jessica Grisez as its new executive director,” he says. “We are excited to leverage Jessica’s exceptional capabilities as a strategic leader, seasoned fundraiser and a savvy communicator in her interactions with the board and a diverse mix of stakeholders throughout our community. I’m confident that she will build trusted and respected relationships with key community partners and donors.”

Grisez, who has been serving as the foundations interim executive director since November 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile, brings experience from large and small nonprofit organizations in the fields of higher education, healthcare and social services. She comes to UACF from JewishColumbus, a local community foundation, where she led gift planning and served as philanthropic advisor to fund holders and community members.

Prior to that position, Jessica worked with The Ohio State University College of Medicine advancement office from 2013-2019. Grisez is an active member of Central Ohio Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), and has served as an education chair and board member for that organization.

Outside of the nonprofit world, Grisez was a prenatal barre instructor with former Upper Arlington small business, beYoga and Wellness, 2019-2020.

“It is a pleasure to join the foundation and help enhance our community through philanthropy,” Grisez says. “As a community foundation, we have a unique opportunity to convene UA residents, inspire charitable initiatives, and make a lasting impact in our own backyard, today and for future generations.”

Prior to relocating to Columbus in 2013, Jessica began her nonprofit career in Washington, where she worked for the Epilepsy Foundation; Children’s Law Center; and the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN). She is a certified fund raising executive and chartered advisor in philanthropy.

Jessica is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s in journalism & mass communications. She and her husband, Casey, live in Upper Arlington with their twin toddlers, Fitz and Lou.

UACF has contributed a number of projects ranging from support for education and older adult resources, to the construction of the Amelita Mirolo Barn. The organization is currently raising money for the Upper Arlington Community Center Capital Campaign, which seeks $8 million in private contributions.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.