Dublin | St. Patrick's Day breakfast returns

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Dublin Lions Club will host its Pancake Breakfast prior to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12.

The Dublin Lions Club strives to support the Dublin community by bringing its residents together through a shared passion for service. The Pancake Breakfast has consistently been the Lions’ biggest fundraising event, which they’ve been hosting for close to 40 years.

The breakfast is all you can eat and features pancakes and a range of toppings, sausage, coffee, tea, orange juice, hot chocolate and more.

“It’s a great way for families to get to the downtown Dublin area an hour or two before the parade,” Scott Pape, president of the Dublin Lions Club, says. “They can get themselves parked, come in and have breakfast, and then go out as the parade starts.”

The breakfast is held at Sells Middle School, a three-minute walk from where the parade begins.

All proceeds from the breakfast go directly back into the Dublin community. In past years, the funds have been donated to the Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank, Pilot Dogs and Ohio School for the Blind.

The Lions Club is also proud to support the Dublin Food Pantry, which they recently raised more than $3,000 for, Voicecorps Reading Service and Dublinthon, Dublin Scioto High School’s fundraising event for pediatric cancer.

As the COVID-19 precautions are beginning to be lifted, Pape says he is looking forward to a nice spring day where guests are able to enjoy the Dublin community.

The Pancake Breakfast will be held on Saturday, March 12 from 7:30-11 a.m. at Sells Middle School. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, led by Keiko and Yoshihiro Hidaka, begins at 11 a.m. in Historic Dublin and features more than 100 groups including marching bands, equestrian teams, floats, giant inflatables and more. In Irish spirit, the parade also hosts bagpipers and Irish dancers. Following the parade, Downtown Dublin hosts extended DORA hours until 10 p.m.

A complete list of March 12 events and happenings can be found here.

Read more about the community of Dublin in the latest issue of Dublin Life Magazine.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.