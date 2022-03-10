Dublin cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to weather

Courtesy of the City of Dublin

The City of Dublin has canceled its 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which had been scheduled for Saturday, March 12. Unseasonable weather, including snow, freezing temperatures and high winds, led to the decision. The city said the cancelation came from an abundance of caution for the safety of attendees, participants and staff.

In place of the planned parade, the city plans to host the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Family Celebration on St. Patrick’s Day from 4:30-7 p.m. at Coffman Park. Details are expected closer to the event. The cancelation follows a 2021 reverse parade, with attendees driving by stationary displays, that attempted to minimize COVID-19 related safety concerns.

“The health and safety of this community and our parade participants is the City’s top priority,” said Director of Community Events Alison LeRoy. “Although we will miss gathering for the much-anticipated return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, we are looking forward to hosting a community celebration on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Along with the parade cancelation, the Dublin Lion’s Club Pancake Breakfast, a key fundraiser for the organization, has also been canceled.

There’s still plenty to do in Dublin this weekend though. Dublin’s State of the City address takes place tonight from 7-8 p.m. at the Exchange at Bridge Park. Though advance registration was required, a YouTube stream of the event will air at the same time.

The Riverside Celebration, officially opening Riverside Park, will continue as planned Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m. in the park’s East Plaza. The event includes a dedication of the Dublin Link and Riverside Crossing Park. Riverside Park also hosts an ice skating rink, new this year, with Sunday marked as the final skating day for the season. That feature may actually benefit from the cool weather.

Fadó Pub & Kitchen will continue with its tented St. Patrick’s Day Festival as planned. The Saturday event, featuring Irish music, food and drinks, goes from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Longshore Street in Bridge Park. Tickets are $20 per person.

The City of Dublin also recommends Visit Dublin Ohio’s Irish Fairy Door Trail, recently updated with 11 new fairies to find throughout Historic Dublin and Bridge Park. Trail guides are available at Visit Dublin Ohio’s Visitor & Information Center. Adults may enjoy Visit Dublin Ohio’s Celtic Cocktail Trail, with a digital pass guiding participants to 18 locations and an opportunity to earn prizes.

Weather predictions anticipate a high below 30 degrees Fahrenheit and less than one inch of snow accumulation. The wind, with gusts up to 28 mph according to the National Weather Service, would make conditions unsafe for parade balloons and performers such as stilt walkers.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.