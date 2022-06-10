New Albany | New Vision Dance Company to host inaugural New Albany Dance Festival

The Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater has quickly become a staple of the New Albany arts scene, hosting music, movies and more. The stage will venture further into the world of dance this summer for the inaugural New Albany Dance Festival.

Hosted by New Vision Dance Company, the festival aims to use dance and music to bring together health, wellness and community. The event includes free classes, a showcase of central Ohio dance studios, and an evening concert featuring both local and national performers.

The festival idea comes from New Vision Artistic Director Melissa Gould, who also serves as theatre director for New Albany Middle School.

“I founded New Vision 16 years ago to help make the arts accessible to all members of the community and to give performers an opportunity to create meaningful performances on stage,” Gould says. “The New Albany Dance Festival takes this even further by including health and wellness education and experiences tailored to every member of the community.”

Photo by Todd Sloan

The educational component begins with a vinyasa flow yoga class at 8 a.m., led by Matt Bowman. Other class topics include a mommy and me dance session, barre, hip-hop and musical theater.

The Central Ohio Dance Studio Showcase, starting at 4:30 p.m., gives young dancers from area studios an opportunity to perform. The New Albany Dance Festival Concert closes the event with performances by Chicago’s Hedwig Dances, Cleveland’s Dancing Wheels, and Starr Foster Dance from Richmond, Virginia.

Tickets can be purchased individually or as a package for the showcase and concert. Both general admission and table seating options are available. All classes are free.

The New Albany Dance Festival takes place Saturday, July 30. Find more information at www.newvisiondanceco.org.

Read more about the community of New Albany in the latest issue of Healthy New Albany.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.