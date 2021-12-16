Dublin | New ice rink added to skating options

Courtesy of City of Dublin

It’s shaping up to be an especially icy winter in Dublin. That’s not necessarily because of the weather – the city will open a new ice-skating rink this weekend at Riverside Crossing Park.

The temporary rink, which opens Dec. 17, joins skating options at Coffman Park and OhioHealth Chiller Dublin.

“It wouldn’t be winter without taking a spin on the ice,” says Director of Parks & Recreation Matt Earman. “The new rink adds a touch of festive fun to the downtown Dublin area under the perfect backdrop of the Dublin Link.”

Located at 6635 Riverside Dr. on the lower plaza on the east side of the Dublin Link bridge, the Riverside Crossing rink will differ from other area options.

The 3,200-square-foot space will include skate rentals with the $10 cost of admission. Coffman Park does not include skate rentals or an admission cost.

While Coffman Park has more open hours – 3-8:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. weekends at Coffman vs. 5-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-6 p.m. Sundays at Riverside Crossing – the new ice rink will likely have more available skating days throughout the season.

At Coffman Park temperatures must stay around or below freezing to allow skating. Riverside Crossing will be able to operate at temperatures up to 60 degrees Fahrenheit by using special cooling equipment. The rink is expected to remain open into mid-March.

The Chiller skating rink offers a much different experience. That indoor rink, one of five owned by the Columbus Blue Jackets’ majority owner JAMC, specializes in ice hockey, figure skating and events.

The hours are more limited than either of the city-operated rinks, but the facility is able to open year-round. Admission to the Dublin Chiller location ranges from $8-15 for ages 6 and up. Skate rentals are an optional add-on.

More information on the city skating rinks, including weather-related closures, can be found at the City of Dublin’s website. The Chiller website includes a schedule with its public skate times as well.

Cameron Carr is the associate editor. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.