Grove City | Grove City celebrates green with EcoFest

Courtesy of City of Grove City Bike With Mayor Ike

Grove City stays busy in the summer with plenty of festivals and events for residents and visitors, but the city isn’t too busy to think about sustainability. EcoFest, which takes places Saturday, Aug. 6, promotes all things environmentally conscious with fun activities and educational programming.

The festival debuted in 2015 at Henceforth Park and his since become a staple celebration of eco-friendly practices. The event now takes place in Town Center Park, 3359 Park St.

True to its name, EcoFest is a waste-free event. It also promotes eco-friendly transportation. Following a Bike With Mayor Ike ride at 9 a.m., attendees can securely park their bikes in a corral provided by Heritage Cycles. Drive Electric Columbus also offers the opportunity to ride or drive an electric vehicle during the festival.

More than just transportation, EcoFest gathers fun and educational activities and vendors. Attendees can interact with the Art & Kids Zone, featuring the Bug Guy, Ohio Wildlife Center, Southwest Franklin County Historical Society, Friends of the Southwest Public Libraries, and Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks.

A Health & Wellness Zone focuses on staying active with booths from Burn Within Yoga, the HIIT Factory, Grove city YMCA, Breathworkx614, Start Talking Grove City, and Pinnacle Pets Play and Stay.

The Sustainability Zone offers an extensive set of opportunities to learn about making gardens, homes and workplaces more sustainable. Exhibitors include Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District, Gardens at Gantz volunteers, Hinton Apiaries, and Keep Grove City Beautiful.

In addition to the activities and booths, food trucks Pitabilities and Donnas Delicious Dozen will be on site.

The focus on sustainability in Grove City doesn’t stop after EcoFest, though. The city offers recycling year-round in addition to a compost drop-off program. Residents can drop compostable items in GoZERO containers located behind Brookpark Middle School, 2803 Southwest Blvd. at their own convenience.

EcoFest takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Town Center Park. Find more information at www.grovecityohio.gov.

Cameron Carr is and editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.