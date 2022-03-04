Grove City | Start Spring With Area Parks

The first weekend in March is promising unseasonably warm weather to start the spring season. Temperatures are expected to reach over 70 degrees Fahrenheit making it a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

Grove City, with its 23 parks and 459 acres of parkland, is an excellent place to enjoy spring weather. Wherever you are in Grove City, there’s likely a park nearby, but we’ve got a few recommendations if you’re looking for something new.

Fryer Park

At a whopping 110 acres, Fryer Park covers a wide range of interests and activities. The park’s Rotary Lake is ideal for relaxing or catch-and-release fishing. A preserved wooded area and one-mile recreational trail offer a connection with nature. For those seeking lively activity, consider the eight softball diamonds or space-themed all-accessible playground. Throughout the seasons, Fryer also hosts a splash pad and sledding hill.

The Buddy Ball Program is an excellent example of how the Grove City community bands together to spread prosperity to all residents.

Windsor Park

This is the park for those who love sports and activities. The oldest community-sized park in Grove City, Windsor features 10 baseball diamonds – including the Mirolo Dream Field – batting cages, tennis and pickleball courts, and an all-accessible playground.

Scioto Grove Metro Park

One of 20 metro parks throughout Columbus and Franklin County, Scioto Grove is a nature getaway close to home. The park’s 620 acres include seven miles of trails, picnic and play areas, and is great for both birding and fishing.

Indian Trails Park

This neighborhood park, on the southeast side of Grove City, hosts a gaga pit. The dodgeball like game, played inside a typically octagonal or hexagonal fenced area, has grown in popularity recently, and this park is an ideal place to play or learn. Indian Trails also features a basketball court, playground and sheltered area.

Grove City Skate Park

For the adventurous, Grove City Skate Park offers 11,000 square feet of concrete ramps, bowls, rails and ledges. The bowls range from an approachable three-foot depth to a huge 18-foot drop. A street-style section adds appeal to the park.

Read more about Grove City in the latest issue of Discover Grove City.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.